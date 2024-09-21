Rayvens journey

Rayven is a tiny but brilliant ray of sunshine, and this is her journey.





We are reaching out to you with a plea from the bottom of our hearts for our sweet Rayven, who is bravely battling neuroblastoma. Rayven is one of two precious twin girls, full of strength, love, and resilience. Diagnosed in late 2023, our world turned upside down when we learned of her condition.





At just 3 years of age, she has already shown the courage of a warrior. Despite her small size, she has the heart of a lion, fighting every single day against this aggressive cancer. Rayven is currently receiving care at Children’s Healthcare of Colorado, where the medical team is doing everything, possible to support her through this difficult journey.

However, as many of you know, the costs of cancer treatment are overwhelming. From medical bills and hospital stays to specialized treatments and medications, the financial burden is immense. On top of that, Rayven’s dad, mom, and her twin sister, Robyne, and her 2 older siblings are doing everything they can to stay strong and be there for her, which means time away from work, added travel expenses, and emotional stress beyond words.





We humbly ask for your support, whether it be through a donation or simply sharing this page with others who may be able to help. Your generosity will go directly towards Rayven’s medical expenses and the resources our family needs to continue supporting her on this journey.





No amount is too small, and every gesture is deeply appreciated. With your help, we believe Rayven can continue to fight and, God willing, one day be cancer-free.





From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for standing with Rayven in this fight.





With love and gratitude,

[Rayven's family]