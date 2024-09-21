Campaign Image

Please Help Baby Felix

Goal:

 USD $7,000

Raised:

 USD $4,091

Campaign created by Veronica Cervantes

Campaign funds will be received by Isabel Young

Felix was brought to the ER on Tuesday, September 17th, after excessive vomiting. After multiple inconclusive tests, he was transferred to another hospital and given surgery. The doctors discovered that scar tissue from his previous surgeries had caused a blockage in his intestines. Some of his bowels died and needed to be cut off. Due to the extensive damage, Felix will need at least another week in the hospital to recover and regain a normal diet. He may need to stay longer.

Felix just turned 17 months old, and has already undergone 4 medical procedures in his short life. There is still risk of another surgery during this hospital stay, as well as risk of additional surgeries in the future.

It has been a heavy cross for the parents to bear watching their son suffering through all of this. Please if you can pray, donate, and share, any help is greatly appreciated. God bless you!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

We pray for full healing for Felix.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Hope he gets better soon!

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

Jackie Gracey
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending prayers and hugs.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers for your poor little boy!

Grreat Aunt Chris
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Be strong and well Little Guy. You’re a gift to the World. LOVE!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

🙏🙏🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending prayers!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending many prayers and love to your little guy.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Ridge
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

