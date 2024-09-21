Please Help Baby Felix

Felix was brought to the ER on Tuesday, September 17th, after excessive vomiting. After multiple inconclusive tests, he was transferred to another hospital and given surgery. The doctors discovered that scar tissue from his previous surgeries had caused a blockage in his intestines. Some of his bowels died and needed to be cut off. Due to the extensive damage, Felix will need at least another week in the hospital to recover and regain a normal diet. He may need to stay longer.

Felix just turned 17 months old, and has already undergone 4 medical procedures in his short life. There is still risk of another surgery during this hospital stay, as well as risk of additional surgeries in the future.

It has been a heavy cross for the parents to bear watching their son suffering through all of this. Please if you can pray, donate, and share, any help is greatly appreciated. God bless you!