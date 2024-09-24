Campaign Image

Supporting Katie DuCharme and her family

Campaign created by Michelle Green

Campaign funds will be received by Katherine DuCharme

Please help a local medical practitioner and her family through difficult times.

Katie DuCharme is a physician assistant who has lived and worked in the Grand Traverse region for the past 18 years, providing quality medical care and compassion to the community. She is now facing her biggest challenge yet, as she was diagnosed last month with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Katie has been hospitalized for six weeks, and may face more time in the hospital ahead of her. Katie is the primary financial contributor in her family, so it has been difficult for her family to cover medical and living expenses. Her husband Corey has been working hard to continue to support their three children, who are all in the local school system, at Elk Rapids High School. Elk Rapids has continuously fostered a strong community spirit, and we need that community to pull together for Katie, Corey, Gavin, Olivia, and Claire. Katie has helped so many improve their own health and find joy in wellness. Please help her as she goes through her own difficult medical journey.
White Birch Lodge
$ 250.00 USD
9 hours ago

Thoughts are with you all.

Jeri and Skip Schultz
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

You and yours are in our thoughts and prayers!

Angela Gaylord
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Sara Garvin
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Sending my love and prayers to you and your family

Wendy
$ 150.00 USD
2 days ago

Sending you hugs and prayers! 🤗🧎‍♀️‍➡️🙏🏻🫶🏻

Stefani Fitzpatrick
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

I’m so sorry to hear that you’re going through this, Katie. I’m sending prayers your way for continued strength and healing.

Michelle Hass
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Thinking about you and your whole family…sending virtual hugs and lots of prayer!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Sending love and positive energy.

Jeat Shafer
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Keep fighting my friend

Jen Scholl
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Julie McLean
$ 200.00 USD
3 days ago

Sending lots of love and prayers!

Anna Mike Perrot
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Anne
$ 200.00 USD
3 days ago

Praying for you and your family.

Nick
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Sending positive thoughts.

Athena
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

Sending love and prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Keep fighting. Hugs and prayers!

Rebeka Shelder
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thinking of you ! Keep fighting!

Laura Zuger
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for you and your family.

Updates

Update #1

January 12th, 2025

Katie has continued chemotherapy locally and will start the long process of a bone marrow transplant at UM later this month.  This will require a 4-6 week hospitalization, after which she will need to remain in the Ann Arbor area for close to 4 months for close surveillance and follow up.

