Records Family Emergency Moving Costs

Back in April of this year during our originally planned move, we were scammed out of all of our moving funds from a scammer pretending to be a real estate agent online and making us pay outrageous fees through Bitcoin. We were scammed out of all of our moving funds that we saved up. We were able to find temporary housing during the summer, but we are now faced with a deadline of needing to move by September 30th, in less than two weeks. This current house was always meant to be temporary and we had planned to save up funds while looking for a permanent place, yet in June, Sandy was faced with severe medical issues, having undergone a surgery to cut out a hole the width of her entire left heel, severely impacting her ability to walk and causing a lot of pain. She was later diagnosed with MRSA due to infections in the surgery wound that has further complicated her medical care.

While we have a place lined up and some funds saved, we are a few thousand dollars short on being able to pay for all of the moving costs. After Sandy's multiple hospital visits, surgery, and on-going wound care for her foot, we are struggling to put together all the funds we need for moving as the medical costs have been very high. With Sandy's diagnosis, her medical care is serious and an ongoing battle. We have tried to apply for loans and have been denied, so this is our only avenue left.

Without the necessary funds to move, we are being faced with the reality of being homeless and with Sandy's ongoing medical issues that will put us in an extremely difficult situation, as that would prevent us from getting reliable medical care for her. She is still having difficulty walking and being in a homeless shelter would make her physical condition worse.

We would greatly appreciate any help that people are able to give, this would allow us peace of mind to help Sandy heal her condition, and help us get back on our feet financially after having experienced being scammed out of our money earlier this year. This year has been extremely difficult for our entire family not just financially, but mentally and physically as well. We are in need and will be enormously grateful for any assistance people can provide.



