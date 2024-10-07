As all of you know our State was hit with an historic flood back on August 18th of this year. Thousands were hurt, many suffered catastrophic loss, and even some lost the most precious gift of life itself. One of our own Crewmates suffered tremendous loss of property and as many found out their insurance covered little or nothing of the damage, our own Jenn Gavel and her family were terribly affected in this way. It is all together proper and right that that we should endeavor to bear one another's burdens when this kind of calamity strikes a fellow Preferred Crewman when this occurs. We would very much like to give aid to the Gavel family at this time so we have set up this GiveSendgo account in the name of Jenn and her family. We would also add that all donations made to this account will be matched by Preferred dollar for dollar and that we will start out our $10,000 goal with a $1,500 gift by the Company to help us achieve that goal as soon as possible.

We are reminded in the Scriptures that in the local church; "...And whether one member suffer, all the members suffer with it; or one member be honoured, all the members rejoice with it." 1Cor 12:26 We are reminded in another place by Jesus; "Therefore all things whatsoever ye would that men should do to you, do ye even so to them: for this is the law and the prophets." Matthew 7:12 That is, all that God intended in His Word regarding how we are to live in this life can be summarized in that profound short statement of Truth and Love. If you were in Jenn's situation what would you want us to do for you? May the Lord lead you as you ponder His Word.



