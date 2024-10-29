My Journey With Epithelioid fibrosarcoma

Goal:
Last August (2023) all was well in my life. I finally was settled in working with a good company where I didn’t have to travel out of state anymore. Previous to that job, I had been traveling back-and-forth from North Dakota to Utah for the last 12 years. My daughter (Savaya) was 10 years old at the time, and even though I squeezed in as much activities as possible with her on my days home, I just felt it wasn’t enough. So I gave my two week notice and left the big paying job. I didn’t have a job lined up and I was scared about that but something kept telling me that it would work out.
It was March when I got home and I had the opportunity to help coach Savaya’s softball team. Shortly after that I was asked to help coach her gym class at her school. I still didn’t have a job, but I sure was given opportunities to be around Savaya more and a bunch of great kids, priceless!
By the end of fall, I found myself with a good job (Koda Resources). Because the company was so family orientated they allowed me to coach softball again the next season. If I had to leave work early to make a game on time a coworker would cover for me. After the season ended the head coach asked me to help him on a travel team. What an awesome experience! And more time with Savaya! That season was winding down when I started to realize I continued to have problems keeping up with the girls easy warm-ups, I also found myself getting really tired. I’m not one to rush to the doctors, but I finally decided to get checked out. When they took an x-ray of my lungs and had to give me the report, it was hard for the Doctor to tell me what he saw.
Stage four cancer that had metastasized to my lungs. My world flipped upside down! I reported back to my work this devastating news. I can’t express how supportive they were. They created fundraisers in my cause. I only had been working for them for just over a year and they went above and beyond to try to help me and my family. The fundraising they created help me get through this whole last year to get things that were vital for me to try to heal plus all my medical bills coming in. They genuinely cared and still stand by me to this day. I also found out how amazing my community is and my friends and family. They all have been extremely selfless and helpful to get me to where I am today.
Shortly after receiving the initial news I had my first consultation with an oncologist and honestly, it was pretty grim talking to them about their conventional treatment for me. Fibro Sarcoma is a rare cancer and the percentages they gave me for chemotherapy were not good.
I walked out of there, deciding I wanted to do everything I could to try to heal holistically. But I also knew I would keep an open mind with treatment going forward with this journey. I changed my diet, I started juicing every day, I changed the kind of pans I cooked with, I started taking certain supplements and vitamins regularly every day. I changed a lot of things within the environment of my home. I also started my first garden. I want to be clear that without all the support that I have had I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish these things.
During this time, I also found out that my cancer had metastasized to my brain. So since then I have had two treatments of radiation. I also had to do a brain surgery to remove a tumor. I got through all those things still feeling strong and positive.
On September 17th After having chest pain for a couple of days I went to the Doctors and found out I have more tumors in my lungs and the original ones have grown a lot. Conventional treatment for Fibro Sarcoma is limited when it comes to my lungs. Chemotherapy is the only option across the nation in conventional hospitals and the statistics are not the best to say the least.
Since the beginning of this journey with cancer, I have been working close with a Nature pathic team. There are other alternative options that they have discussed with me and feel that one particular clinic would be a good fit for treatment with my kind of cancer. But this alternative treatment doesn’t accept insurance so it would be all out-of-pocket. The treatment is $80,000 and then I will have to buy plane tickets to fly back-and-forth to get the service which is in Atlanta. Plus food, transportation, housing, etc.
And that leaves me here today with this journey that I’ve been on for the last year. Family, Friends, Strangers, If you can help me going forward on my journey, I can’t tell you how grateful I will be. I’ll have to do some kind of treatment shortly considering my condition. I do believe this will work out whatever direction I need to go!
Thanks to all of you that took the time to read about my journey with epithelioid fibrosarcoma, and if you feel moved to share this post with others please do!
Love TJ
We are cheering you on TJ!
Nicest guy we know! Something awesome about TJ is that he has helped at the school since Savaya was in kindergarten. I can remember TJ coming in on his days off to help those little kids learn to read with him one on one. That’s the kind of dad he is. One in a million! We have full faith in God’s plan for you and are lucky to have been able to observe your quiet service through the years.
Praying for your healing :)
Best wishes
#whitehousescademy
You are in our thoughts and prayers!
You got this TJ! And our prayers are with you.
Sending good vibes and hope. You got this!
Sending lots of love and prayers your way!
I hope you can reach your goal. I also use alternative. I am inspired that you have made changes. Try finding out about Indian Black Salve. It can safely be used internally. Good luck.
May God lay his healing hands on you.
October 29th, 2024
Hello my people!
I’ve been back in Zion Illinois for three weeks now. I completed three weeks of radiation on my lungs and started immunotherapy. I am also finishing up four days of radiation treatment. For a tumor on my neck and one on my left leg. Overall, things have gone well. I have been dealing with nausea and fatigue, but I’m hopeful Those symptoms will dissipate in time.
It was hard for me to even want to come out of my room some days. It was all I could do for a couple days to take the elevator down to the cafeteria to get my food. As the days unfolded out here, I found myself with a little more strength. Family and friends would suggest me to walk a little more if I could. So I started to make my way across the back of the hospital to the goose pond and park. As much as I didn’t really want to go out there and walk, it always felt good to get some sun on my face and stroll around the park. Within a few minutes of the walk I would be captured by all the large oak trees and the autumn colors. As a bonus, I was able to take a walk in the park with my sister who came out from New Jersey!
I can’t control how I’m going to feel from day to day. But I am grateful when I have a small desire to go for a walk in the park or stop and listen to another patient. I get suggestions from family and friends to help nudge me towards these little experiences and it all adds up in a positive way for me. Thanks again to all the support that I have. What a blessing!
TJ
October 8th, 2024
Hey everybody,
I wanted to give you guys an update on how things are going.
I’m out in Chicago right now at the City Of Hope. I started radiation treatment today. I will also start immunotherapy on Thursday. I’ll be out here for three weeks to complete the radiation treatment. They are targeting one large tumor in my lung that is resting up against my heart and pushing on my esophagus. After talking with my medical team, I felt like this was the best choice for me. Will shrink this tumor and keep moving forward!
Also, we are in high hopes that the immunotherapy treatment will help break down the other tumors that i’m dealing with.
I want everybody to know that from day to day I have been positive and feeling strong. In seven days I had to travel back-and-forth to the hospital in Chicago twice, and I also traveled to Salt Lake in between those trips to take my daughter to her wrestling tournament. I can’t tell you how grateful I am to have the energy to be able to do all of this.
In the last year, there’s been a lot of ups and downs as you could imagine. One thing I have definitely learned from this experience is the importance of people reaching out to me that care, and also me being willing to reach out to others. That has been a big part of me being able to stay positive and recover!
I hope that if there’s anyone that is going through something like this or knows someone that is. Be willing to open up and let others help you and help other people the best you can.
Thank you guys for all your shares, prayers and donations.
#HOPE❤️#
September 26th, 2024
I wasn’t planning an update 5 days from launching this Campaign but the response from all of you has been so overwhelming that I felt compelled to reach out to you guys.
I’m out in Chicago right now at the City of Hope hospital. This is where I’ve been doing my treatment for the last year. Since then I’ve completed 2 runs of brain radiation and a brain surgery to remove a stubborn tumor. And I’m blessed to say that has all gone well.
I come all this way because this Hospital has treated me good. I checked out other hospitals in Salt Lake and Arizona but this was the best fit for me. I wouldn’t hope that anyone has to go through this but if you or someone you love does, I would suggest paying attention to the Doctors who really care about how you feel.
I finished up all my test today and then I’ll visit with my oncologist tomorrow to discuss treatment options for the tumors in my lungs going forward.
I’ll be back on the plane tomorrow and make it to Salt Lake by 11pm. My daughter has a wrestling tournament out there Saturday morning so I’ll be able to attend!
You go through something like this and you see the people that care about you poor into your life because they want to help. It’s humbling and it has left me with so much gratitude.
TJ
