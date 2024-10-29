My Journey With Epithelioid fibrosarcoma

Last August (2023) all was well in my life. I finally was settled in working with a good company where I didn’t have to travel out of state anymore. Previous to that job, I had been traveling back-and-forth from North Dakota to Utah for the last 12 years. My daughter (Savaya) was 10 years old at the time, and even though I squeezed in as much activities as possible with her on my days home, I just felt it wasn’t enough. So I gave my two week notice and left the big paying job. I didn’t have a job lined up and I was scared about that but something kept telling me that it would work out.

It was March when I got home and I had the opportunity to help coach Savaya’s softball team. Shortly after that I was asked to help coach her gym class at her school. I still didn’t have a job, but I sure was given opportunities to be around Savaya more and a bunch of great kids, priceless!

By the end of fall, I found myself with a good job (Koda Resources). Because the company was so family orientated they allowed me to coach softball again the next season. If I had to leave work early to make a game on time a coworker would cover for me. After the season ended the head coach asked me to help him on a travel team. What an awesome experience! And more time with Savaya! That season was winding down when I started to realize I continued to have problems keeping up with the girls easy warm-ups, I also found myself getting really tired. I’m not one to rush to the doctors, but I finally decided to get checked out. When they took an x-ray of my lungs and had to give me the report, it was hard for the Doctor to tell me what he saw.

Stage four cancer that had metastasized to my lungs. My world flipped upside down! I reported back to my work this devastating news. I can’t express how supportive they were. They created fundraisers in my cause. I only had been working for them for just over a year and they went above and beyond to try to help me and my family. The fundraising they created help me get through this whole last year to get things that were vital for me to try to heal plus all my medical bills coming in. They genuinely cared and still stand by me to this day. I also found out how amazing my community is and my friends and family. They all have been extremely selfless and helpful to get me to where I am today.

Shortly after receiving the initial news I had my first consultation with an oncologist and honestly, it was pretty grim talking to them about their conventional treatment for me. Fibro Sarcoma is a rare cancer and the percentages they gave me for chemotherapy were not good.

I walked out of there, deciding I wanted to do everything I could to try to heal holistically. But I also knew I would keep an open mind with treatment going forward with this journey. I changed my diet, I started juicing every day, I changed the kind of pans I cooked with, I started taking certain supplements and vitamins regularly every day. I changed a lot of things within the environment of my home. I also started my first garden. I want to be clear that without all the support that I have had I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish these things.

During this time, I also found out that my cancer had metastasized to my brain. So since then I have had two treatments of radiation. I also had to do a brain surgery to remove a tumor. I got through all those things still feeling strong and positive.

On September 17th After having chest pain for a couple of days I went to the Doctors and found out I have more tumors in my lungs and the original ones have grown a lot. Conventional treatment for Fibro Sarcoma is limited when it comes to my lungs. Chemotherapy is the only option across the nation in conventional hospitals and the statistics are not the best to say the least.

Since the beginning of this journey with cancer, I have been working close with a Nature pathic team. There are other alternative options that they have discussed with me and feel that one particular clinic would be a good fit for treatment with my kind of cancer. But this alternative treatment doesn’t accept insurance so it would be all out-of-pocket. The treatment is $80,000 and then I will have to buy plane tickets to fly back-and-forth to get the service which is in Atlanta. Plus food, transportation, housing, etc.

And that leaves me here today with this journey that I’ve been on for the last year. Family, Friends, Strangers, If you can help me going forward on my journey, I can’t tell you how grateful I will be. I’ll have to do some kind of treatment shortly considering my condition. I do believe this will work out whatever direction I need to go!





Thanks to all of you that took the time to read about my journey with epithelioid fibrosarcoma, and if you feel moved to share this post with others please do!

Love TJ











