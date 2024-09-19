Medical bed For Wanda

Hello All,

Wanda A. was in a diving accident when she was 23 years old and suffered from a severe spinal cord injury. Wanda has been a quadriplegic since her accident over 30 years ago. Wanda has been able to remain independent in her own apartment except for a short stay in rehab immediately after her accident. Wanda has had many care providers throughout her lifetime and has been able to remain at home. Home Helpers Home Care of North Dakota has been providing care to Wanda for almost 4 years!! Without the help of care providers, Wanda would be in a nursing home. Wanda thrives at home but certain equipment is needed for her safety as well as the safety of her caregivers. Wanda is in dire need of a mechanical hospital bed but the cost is high at $5,000. Wanda was able to receive a grant in the amount of $1,500 to cover partial cost of this bed, but is in need of another $3,500.00. This mechanical bed will help Wanda remain at home with independence!! Wanda appreciates anything that you have to offer to help her reach her goal!! Thank you so much for considering!!