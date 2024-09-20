Supporting little Damon

I am Aunty Nessa to Devon Bodnar, my late brother Damon's son. Damon passed away at the age of 40 in 2017 from mental health and addiction issues. This broke all our hearts and left his 15-year-old son without a father to guide and protect him throughout his life. As a family we have always strived to take good care of each other. We understand that family is important because we can lean on each other for support and security, coupled with unconditional love; family helps us get through the most disastrous times and the best times.

We knew collectively that we would need to be there for Devon as he grew and went through life's ups and downs. Unfortunately, Devon resides in Custer, Washington, U.S., a minimum 12-hour drive away from those of us in Alberta. After losing his dad at such a pivotal age, Devon persevered to complete high school and soon after entered the Mechanics trade, which he has been working towards completing. In 2022, Devon married his long-time girlfriend Labelya and the following spring welcomed their first born, a healthy girl, Starla. Our family was overjoyed and proud of the devoted father Devon had become.

When Devon, Labelya and baby Starla travelled to Alberta in summer 2023, we all instantly fell in love. Our hearts yearned for Damon to be here to meet her and also for Devon and family to live closer. Fast forward a few months and surprise...expecting again spring 2024!

This pregnancy was much different for Labelya than with Starla, with complications throughout. Fairly early on it was discovered there were issues with the placenta. Labelya had a rare Marginal (Velamentous) cord insertion, only about 1% of single-birth pregnancies (one baby) and 6% of multiple births involve Marginal cord insertion. Instead of inserting at center of the placenta, the umbilical cord attaches at the margins where it's less secure. There's a chance the fetus may develop more slowly as the flow of nutrients from the placenta can be affected.

No treatments exist however, Labelya’s doctor closely monitored her so they could act if complications were identified. During this monitoring, Labelya developed symptoms of pre-eclampsia (high blood pressure) and was scheduled for induction at 37 weeks. Little Damon (named after his late grandfather) arrived on February 24, 2024, and seemed perfectly healthy. Upon examining the placenta, the doctor indicated that it was rarer than initially thought and that Damon could have been very malnourished but luckily, he seemed healthy, weighing in at 7lbs 2oz.

Relieved, Devon and Labelya carried this miracle home and started integrating him into daily life. This celebration period was short lived. It became apparent quickly that all was not as it should be. Damon was not maintaining body heat and needed to be on oxygen at times. He was also struggling to latch and was put on bottle feeding where he was having a hard time maintaining weight. By two weeks old, little Damon was just six pounds and unable to gain weight. He was then diagnosed with failure to thrive (FTT), a sign that a child is undernourished. A devastating blow to any young parent. If not recognized early and the underlying condition is not treated, FTT can be associated with long term complications such as cognitive or behaviour delays, growth restriction, or a cardiometabolic rebound effect, which can predispose individuals to cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes later in life.

For the next many weeks, they were in and out of hospitals. Things were still not improving and little Damon had now started to projectile vomit after feedings. Damon was finally sent to the Seattle Children’s Hospital (SCH) in March where he was put on a nasogastric tube (NG tube) to carry food and medicine to his stomach through his nose. Labelya was shown how to insert the NG tube and they were sent home a week after admittance with instructions on how to care for and place it if it fell out. This of course was difficult to do as he would cry every time it was placed as well as a struggle to maintain around his young sister Starla and everyday life.

During tests it was discovered that Damon had an abnormal esophagus and needed to undergo physical therapy 2-3 times per week. The therapy helped, and he began to show signs of improvement. At three months old Damon was finally able to restart bottle feeding, though not projectile vomiting, he was still spitting up after feedings and was often irritable. We were all hopeful things were turning around for Damon, and he would start to thrive.

Over the next two months, these young parents continued to take time away from their young daughter Starla and Devon from earning income to attend doctor appointments and tests. Seattle is about two hours from home, so continuous expenses were adding up. It was apparent when they visited Alberta in July for my oldest brother’s celebration of life (Bryce passed due to heart failure on June 8, 2024) that the extra strain was certainly starting to take its toll on this young family. It was difficult to see them return to the U.S. where the distance would once again be present between us.

Of course, as babies are nonverbal, it can be very difficult to assess what is causing them distress. Parents do their best to look for changes in behaviour and spend many sleepless nights worrying. Despite this, I could tell they were optimistic that better days were just ahead.

In August, Labelya noticed in Damon what looked like trouble breathing so she brought him to emergency. After examination they were told that he may just have a bit of a cold. An x-ray revealed that Damon was retaining urine in his kidney’s, and they were to bring him back in two weeks to recheck them. The same was observed at that next appointment. The third x-ray two weeks later found that his kidney’s had returned to normal, but a three-centimeter mass was growing on it. They were admitted again to SCH where Damon received a CT scan under anesthesia. This was high risk due to his young age, abnormal esophagus, and risk of drowning on fluids.

The next day, on September 6, Devon and Labelya received the CT scan results indicating the tumor had grown to almost five centimeters, which unfortunately was confirmation that it was an aggressively growing tumor. Damon was scheduled for emergency surgery to remove what was believed to be a 98 per cent chance of Neuroblastoma, a cancer of the nerves that often start in the tissue of the adrenal glands, which sit on top of the kidneys.

Almost all cases of neuroblastoma happen in infants and children younger than five. Success of treatment depends on many things, including the child’s age, how much disease there is and characteristics of the tumor. Depending on its staging, a child with low-risk disease will be monitored closely and require frequent testing to ensure the tumor doesn’t get bigger.

On September 13, Damon underwent over three hours in surgery to successfully remove the tumour. Fortunately, the surgery went very well, and they were discharged on September 17. Results are expected this week.

As you can imagine, finding out this news has been reeling to these young parents as they struggle to process this news and await test results of the tumor. Should Damon be found to have Neuroblastoma, and whether the cancer has spread, he will likely need chemotherapy and possibly radiation therapy. Should he be found to have high-risk disease, he will need longer, more aggressive treatments.

Devon has always been fiercely independent (truly a Bodnar) and committed to taking care of his young family. He has been by his young wife’s side throughout these many months of emergency visits, hospital stays and doctor’s appointments. Damon’s health care needs have taken precedence over many aspects of their lives including time away for Devon from work and has created a significant financial strain on this young family’s finances due to lost wages.

Their extended family (us Canucks included) have provided some financial support to get them through this past week though the future is still unknown for Damon’s diagnosis, treatment and recovery.

Being told your child may have cancer can be overwhelming, and treatment can take a toll on any family. At just six months old, Damon and his young family have been in and out of hospitals since his birth. On top of this they have lost precious time with Starla throughout this ordeal.

In the interim, until we have more information on Damon’s prognosis and can fully assess their needs, donations will support what will likely be frequent follow-up doctor’s appointments as well as help with home expenses, accommodations, and fuel expenses to commute to and from SCH, which is ranked as one of the best children’s hospitals in the U.S. Your generosity will enable Devon to be by his wife’s side and help care for Damon and Starla.

I will share updates as we learn more about what we are facing here with Damon. Right now, we are grateful for a successful surgery, but much is unknown. Devon and Labelya, like many of us when we were younger, need a bit of extra support to help get them through this turbulent time in their lives. We also welcome support through collective prayer, which can fill them with the strength needed to overcome the challenges of today and transform their worst fears into hope to endure these difficult days.

We have decided to set up donations with GiveSendGo because they have lower transaction fees than other crowdsourcing platforms, therefore more of your donations go directly to support this young family who didn’t ask for this. It is unfortunate that there will be exchange fees (CAD$ to USD$) however, we are humbled and eternally grateful for any donation – big or small.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Vanessa



