~Kelly’s Cross 

Goal:
USD $75,000
Raised:
USD $74,966
Kelly Deschamps is an amazing woman who inspires everyone around her to be better. She is a woman of deep faith, loving wife to Matt, assistant ice hockey coach at the University of Michigan, and devoted mother to five: Dean (15), Graeme (12), Claire (7,) Gordon (5), and Hank (2.)
The Deschamps family is one we all admire and adore. A few weeks ago, this wonderful family had its world turned upside down when Kelly was diagnosed with stage III inflammatory breast cancer. This is a rare and aggressive cancer involving the breast, lymph nodes and skin. It was urgent that she begin treatment immediately. The news was a complete shock to the family and they have been overwhelmed with information and choices. Kelly’s battle with cancer will be long, challenging and expensive.
Kelly will undergo chemotherapy and infusion treatment for 12 months at the University of Michigan’s Rogel Cancer Center (Go Blue!). In February she will have surgery, radiation and reconstruction at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
The best way we can help the Deschamps family right now is by providing financial support, so they can focus on each other. They’ll have travel expenses (transportation, food and housing), costs of medicines and supplements as well as integrative therapies to help mitigate the harmful side effects of chemotherapy, which are not covered by insurance. Additionally, they’ll need to find alternative curriculum and/or tutors for their children, who are homeschooled by Kelly.
Your help with out-of-pocket expenses would help alleviate the stress and emotional strain of their cancer journey. Any amount you can contribute will be appreciated, used appropriately, and given the grace and opportunity, will be paid forward gratefully.
Please pray for Kelly as she carries this cross and fights for her life.
Praying for you, Kelly!
Praying for you, Kelly! - Anne & Dick McCauley
Kelly, You are a shining light that radiates so much light and beauty in this world. Praying for you and your wonderful family during this incredibly challenging time. Love you! Susan
Thinking of all of you. You are in our prayers.
Sending love from the Hammonds (Brett, Jessica & Henry) in Minnesota
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family
Thoughts and prayers are with you guys. Sending love and strength your way!
Praying for you and your family
Hugs and prayers old friend! You’ve got this!
thinking of your family & sending prayers. The Mason family
On behalf of a couple Spartans, God Bless.
October 10th, 2024
The Deschamps have left an everlasting impression on those who have crossed their paths. It is a true testimony of the impact as we see the generosity, kindness, and stories being shared from all over. Keep sharing! Kelly will need them to stay positive during this journey.
Please know you are appreciated 💞
October 9th, 2024
In our day to day lives, we know that we can rely, trust and lean on our family & friends. In times of illness, is when you really need them to step up and be there to help you fight. Well, all the generosity and giving shown by all of the contributors, you have done just that!
Let’s continue to show the Deschamps that they are not in this battle alone!!
October 9th, 2024
Feeling the LOVE 💖
October 8th, 2024
Since everyone is doing such a great job meeting & exceeding the goal milestones, have decided to really challenge the Deschamps “CHAMPS” and set a bigger one!
LET’s GO!!!
October 8th, 2024
Your contributions are truly humbling, greatly appreciated and so honorable. Please know that receiving such tremendous support is giving us peace and comfort as we face this journey.
~ Lots of Love 💓
October 7th, 2024
Congrats on exceeding Goal #2!
Thank you, thank you, thank you 💗
~Kelly’s Cross
October 6th, 2024
We have exceeded our initial goal!!
Thank you to everyone that has contributed to “Kelly’s Cross.” Your generosity and support is very much appreciated.
Let’s keep the giving going and meet the new goal!!
