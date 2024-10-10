Campaign Image

Kelly's Cross

Goal:

 USD $75,000

Raised:

 USD $74,966

Campaign created by Meg Mohr

Campaign funds will be received by Kelly Deschamps

Kelly's Cross

Kelly Deschamps is an amazing woman who inspires everyone around her to be better. She is a woman of deep faith, loving wife to Matt, assistant ice hockey coach at the University of Michigan, and devoted mother to five: Dean (15), Graeme (12), Claire (7,) Gordon (5), and Hank (2.) 

The Deschamps family is one we all admire and adore. A few weeks ago, this wonderful family had its world turned upside down when Kelly was diagnosed with stage III inflammatory breast cancer. This is a rare and aggressive cancer involving the breast, lymph nodes and skin. It was urgent that she begin treatment immediately. The news was a complete shock to the family and they have been overwhelmed with information and choices. Kelly’s battle with cancer will be long, challenging and expensive. 

Kelly will undergo chemotherapy and infusion treatment for 12 months at the University of Michigan’s Rogel Cancer Center (Go Blue!). In February she will have surgery, radiation and reconstruction at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. 

The best way we can help the Deschamps family right now is by providing financial support, so they can focus on each other.  They’ll have travel expenses (transportation, food and housing), costs of medicines and supplements as well as integrative therapies to help mitigate the harmful side effects of chemotherapy, which are not covered by insurance. Additionally, they’ll need to find alternative curriculum and/or tutors for their children, who are homeschooled by Kelly.

Your help with out-of-pocket expenses would help alleviate the stress and emotional strain of their cancer journey. Any amount you can contribute will be appreciated, used appropriately, and given the grace and opportunity, will be paid forward gratefully.

 

Please pray for Kelly as she carries this cross and fights for her life.  

Recent Donations
Miller Smyth
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Praying for you, Kelly!

Dick and Anne McCauley
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Praying for you, Kelly! - Anne & Dick McCauley

Susan McCauley
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Kelly, You are a shining light that radiates so much light and beauty in this world. Praying for you and your wonderful family during this incredibly challenging time. Love you! Susan

The Littlewood Family
$ 250.00 USD
19 days ago

Thinking of all of you. You are in our prayers.

The Hammond Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending love from the Hammonds (Brett, Jessica & Henry) in Minnesota

The OGrady Family
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family

Charlie Bando
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thoughts and prayers are with you guys. Sending love and strength your way!

Waack family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you and your family

Danielle Enage Conkling
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Hugs and prayers old friend! You’ve got this!

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Lansing Brewing Company
$ 240.00 USD
1 month ago

Ryan Mason
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

thinking of your family & sending prayers. The Mason family

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Brent Kuntz
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Weis Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Robert Jablonski
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Casey and LaRhonda Lubahn
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

On behalf of a couple Spartans, God Bless.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

The Giosa Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Prayers from all over

October 10th, 2024

The Deschamps have left an everlasting impression on those who have crossed their paths. It is a true testimony of the impact as we see the generosity, kindness, and stories being shared from all over. Keep sharing! Kelly will need them to stay positive during this journey. 

Please know you are appreciated 💞

Update Prayers from all over Image
True testimony that people are kind & gracious!

October 9th, 2024

In our day to day lives, we know that we can rely, trust and lean on our family & friends. In times of illness, is when you really need them to step up and be there to help you fight. Well, all the generosity and giving shown by all of the contributors, you have done just that! 

Let’s continue to show the Deschamps that they are not in this battle alone!! 

WOW!

October 9th, 2024

Feeling the LOVE 💖


Bar is now set HIGH!

October 8th, 2024

Since everyone is doing such a great job meeting & exceeding the goal milestones, have decided to really challenge the Deschamps “CHAMPS” and set a bigger one! 

LET’s GO!!! 

Update Bar is now set HIGH! Image
Honored & Humble

October 8th, 2024

Your contributions are truly humbling, greatly appreciated and so honorable. Please know that receiving such tremendous support is giving us peace and comfort as we face this journey. 

~ Lots of Love 💓

Update Honored & Humble Image
You did it AGAIN!! 👏

October 7th, 2024

Congrats on exceeding Goal #2! 

Thank you, thank you, thank you 💗

~Kelly’s Cross 

Simply Amazing 💕

October 6th, 2024

We have exceeded our initial goal!! 

Thank you to everyone that has contributed to “Kelly’s Cross.” Your generosity and support is very much appreciated. 

Let’s keep the giving going and meet the new goal!! 


Update Simply Amazing 💕 Image

