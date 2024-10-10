~Kelly’s Cross 

Kelly Deschamps is an amazing woman who inspires everyone around her to be better. She is a woman of deep faith, loving wife to Matt, assistant ice hockey coach at the University of Michigan, and devoted mother to five: Dean (15), Graeme (12), Claire (7,) Gordon (5), and Hank (2.)

The Deschamps family is one we all admire and adore. A few weeks ago, this wonderful family had its world turned upside down when Kelly was diagnosed with stage III inflammatory breast cancer. This is a rare and aggressive cancer involving the breast, lymph nodes and skin. It was urgent that she begin treatment immediately. The news was a complete shock to the family and they have been overwhelmed with information and choices. Kelly’s battle with cancer will be long, challenging and expensive.

Kelly will undergo chemotherapy and infusion treatment for 12 months at the University of Michigan’s Rogel Cancer Center (Go Blue!). In February she will have surgery, radiation and reconstruction at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

The best way we can help the Deschamps family right now is by providing financial support, so they can focus on each other. They’ll have travel expenses (transportation, food and housing), costs of medicines and supplements as well as integrative therapies to help mitigate the harmful side effects of chemotherapy, which are not covered by insurance. Additionally, they’ll need to find alternative curriculum and/or tutors for their children, who are homeschooled by Kelly.

Your help with out-of-pocket expenses would help alleviate the stress and emotional strain of their cancer journey. Any amount you can contribute will be appreciated, used appropriately, and given the grace and opportunity, will be paid forward gratefully.

Please pray for Kelly as she carries this cross and fights for her life.