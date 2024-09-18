Campaign Image

Supporting Bobby Thornz and family

 USD $10,000

 USD $9,250

Campaign created by Adam Fink

Campaign funds will be received by Bobby Espinoza

A brother in the faith of Yahuah through Yahusha our messiah needs our help!

Bobby Thornz (Bobby Espinoza) is an amazing father, brother, husband recording artist / song writer, producer, audio engineer and graphic designer!  Bobby went in for surgery this morning and will be unable to work for a season. He is the sole provider for his family and we have felt led to assist. Be it known Bobby, nor his family asked for this; a group of his brothers felt led by the Spirit to do so. All funds will go to Bobby and family.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Blessings brother!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers up!!! May Yah bless you and Heal you!!!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 4000.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

May Yahuah grace and comfort surround you and your family!

Juan and Patty Ridriguez
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Brother, may the very presence of Yahuah be your healing, for you and your household in all areas of your lives

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Shalom brother we are praying for you and your family! Speedy recovery in Yahusha name!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

We got you Ahki

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
3 months ago

I pray that you get better soon.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Your music has helped me get through my days I pray you get through this

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Thanks be to Yahuah and His son Yeshua!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

May Yah bless you and keep you! I pray Yah brings forth healing and recovery!

Kelsey
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

