Supporting Bobby Thornz and family

A brother in the faith of Yahuah through Yahusha our messiah needs our help!



Bobby Thornz (Bobby Espinoza) is an amazing father, brother, husband recording artist / song writer, producer, audio engineer and graphic designer! Bobby went in for surgery this morning and will be unable to work for a season. He is the sole provider for his family and we have felt led to assist. Be it known Bobby, nor his family asked for this; a group of his brothers felt led by the Spirit to do so. All funds will go to Bobby and family.

