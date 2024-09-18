Supporting Bobby Thornz and family

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $9,250
Campaign funds will be received by Bobby Espinoza
A brother in the faith of Yahuah through Yahusha our messiah needs our help!
Bobby Thornz (Bobby Espinoza) is an amazing father, brother, husband recording artist / song writer, producer, audio engineer and graphic designer! Bobby went in for surgery this morning and will be unable to work for a season. He is the sole provider for his family and we have felt led to assist. Be it known Bobby, nor his family asked for this; a group of his brothers felt led by the Spirit to do so. All funds will go to Bobby and family.
Blessings brother!
Prayers up!!! May Yah bless you and Heal you!!!!!
May Yahuah grace and comfort surround you and your family!
Brother, may the very presence of Yahuah be your healing, for you and your household in all areas of your lives
Shalom brother we are praying for you and your family! Speedy recovery in Yahusha name!
We got you Ahki
I pray that you get better soon.
Your music has helped me get through my days I pray you get through this
Thanks be to Yahuah and His son Yeshua!
May Yah bless you and keep you! I pray Yah brings forth healing and recovery!
