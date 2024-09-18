Martha's Cancer Battle

My mother Martha, has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, sarcoma and lives with us and cannot afford to live anywhere else. She did chemo for 3 months and they said it was not working and stopped chemo. She now has from weeks to a few months left. My sons, Sam (12), Alex (10), my wife Jessica (teacher) and I had a tree come down on our house during Hurricane Milton and the home owners insurance hurricane deductible is nearly $20,000 before they will even start to cover anything and we were already in a financial hardship before the hurricane. We live 10-15 miles inland no where near the coast with our dogs (Remus, Max and Juno) and our chickens and hurricane seldom impact this area in my entire life (54). Now we are real danger of losing everything. The tree removal has been quoted at $3500, the roof will be $25,000-$30.000 nearly all out of pocket as $20,000 (its like $19,400 something) is the deductible, plus separate deductible for Wind (so before they pay anything on the roof or damage we have to pay the full Hurricane and Wind deductible. Additionally the Flooding as our Septic System lift station was damaged as well insurance will not cover at all because we had no flood insurance as we are not in a flood zone, 10-15 miles from the coast. We were already in a financial hardship with my mom's cancer and cannot provide her a comfortable end of life period without stress and pain and we could now end up losing our home due to losing insurance as we cannot afford to make the repairs so the mortgage company could foreclose because we do not have insurance. Now the cost of insurance will go up, it was about $5,000 per year and may now go to $8,000 or more per year even if we find another insurance company to cover us. As a son and a father in real danger of losing everything, to be powerless to ease your mother's pain and not have the financial ability to help is humiliating and painful beyond words. We could lose our home as the damage will continue to get worse due to the roof damage. Neither FEMA, our Insurance Company, Governor DeSantis' state government nor the Federal Government are going to do anything to help us.



We are now getting near the end stage. Mom cannot get out of bed to go to bathroom or shower. We have started Hospice, but mom needs full time treatment. We found a senior woman to help 2 hours a day, but she cannot manage mom to change her. We've emptied 401k and may well lose our house and get vehicle's repo'd at this point. I took a 2nd job, but its just not enough. The more I work the less I am there for mom in the last days or weeks.



I wish it were a cat or dog because those seem to get people bending over backwards to help. I am now so angry all the time that I am unable to provide enough to take care of this, and then to see people's cats and dogs getting 10s of thousands of dollars in donations. I wish I could sit here and spin a story that draws an outpourings, but at this point I am just learning to hate humanity, God and everything. Doesn't matter what I say no one cares, unless it's a cute cat or dog or someone famous pushes these. It really just sucks to be so alone in a world of billions.





