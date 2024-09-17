Uganda Children's Mission 2024

Dear friends,





Thank you for taking the time to consider supporting my mission work in Uganda. I have a very acute burden for the poor, forgotten, and unwanted children there. My heart beats everyday for the children I have worked extensively with, and all the others I have seen in my travels to Africa but do not yet know. Please take a moment to read something I wrote a while back concerning the burden I have:

A Vision, Prayer, and Call to Action

You know what I see when I see a hurting child? I see a reflection. I see myself. I see a little boy. I see a little boy trying to figure out how to be a man. I see someone who doesn't have anyone to guide him, to pull him out of the mud, to give him the tools and encouragement to move forward. I see someone who needs the strength of someone to protect, love, nurture and encourage them. They need a place of refuge from the cold harsh world. I see someone who needs a rescuer. Somebody needs to stand up, gear up, and run straight into the face of the lion and pry the weak from its jaws. Who will do it? Who will dive into the mud pit and drag them out? Who will give them a hug, a tender smile, and a kind word? Who will feed the hungry ones, care for the sick ones, love the abandoned ones? Who will do it? WHO?!?!?

Lord use me however you desire, for Your glory. I want my life to be expended proclaiming the gospel unto salvation, to bring the Good news of Your grace to the lost and dying. Lord, use me as a messenger to others, a mule for your purpose to save the hurt, lonely, sick, and hungry little ones. Don't let my life be wasted on futility any longer. Guide my steps into obedience.

We all get one life. What will I do with mine?

Someday when I get to Heaven, I want to be out of breath, and have a sword and dented armor. I want my helmet to be missing and my shield and body filled with arrows. I want my blood to be pouring out as I look up and the Lord says, "Well done, good and faithful servant. Put down your sword. You have no need of it anymore. Come, take rest in my presence." The arrows fall out and I drop the sword and shield. I look down and my armor has turned to a white robe. I feel new strength and joy as I take His hand, rise up, and step forward to commune in Heaven with God for all eternity. No more fighting, no more pain. I served the Lord with the puny little life I had, but expended it with joy. Now I am home.

Boots on the Ground

I would say the vision is simple. But practically it can take on many forms. I have been on a couple missions trips to Uganda, and have seen difficult things and beautiful things. I have seen things that can bring me to tears from sorrow, and also from joy. I have traveled all over the country from the bustling streets in the capital city of Kampala, to the slow life in the villages dotting the countryside. Everywhere you look there is hardship. I could go on and on with stories I’ve witnessed with my own eyes of the harsh reality many Ugandans deal with everyday.

My heart is for the unnoticed and uncared for children in Uganda. You read above how much I want them to thrive. I have plans to move there and do full time missions in the near future, but for now I am making trips. The next one I am planning is for 3 months. I’ll be there from late November to late February. I have many plans for ministry work there on this trip. I have spent a lot of time, and already have relationships with many people from the village areas where I will be continuing the work. My main plan is to be there when the children are on their break from school to facilitate the 4 main goals for the 12 families that I currently work with:

1. An in home water filter project

2. Food at home for them while their children are on christmas break from school

3. A VBS style program focusing on Bible teaching and group worship and prayer

4. A nutritious hot meal for the children each day at the VBS program.

I am looking for a total budget of $20,000.

Here is a simple breakdown:

Personal

Round trip Travel $2,000

Motorcycle (a one time purchase necessary for travel around the rough Ugandan roads and transporting some of the children to vbs. I’ll use it extensively on many trips as well as when I move there.) $5,000

Love Gift to the ministry hosting me in the Villages $600

Other Personal expenses in country $1,400

Village Projects

Food program for the families $3,000

Food for the children's VBS feeding program $4,000

Home Water Filter project $1,500

Misc

After School activities for the children $2,500

Total



$20,000

I am so grateful for any support you can provide. It is going toward a cause for some very precious people across the world.

If anyone wishes to hear stories from Uganda, more details about the plans for this trip or future projects, or anything else, I would love to talk to you. I am very passionate about advocating for the little ones who don’t have a voice. My number is (517) 962 3794. Feel free to call or text. You can also reach me by email at stephenpfeifer19@gmail.com.

Click below for a video highlight of previous trips to Africa.

https://photos.app.goo.gl/yxGF9k4GwkLwLZUx6

Thank you so much,

-Stephen Pfeifer











