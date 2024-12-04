Supporting Evangeline Fancher

Evangeline Marie Fay Fancher came into the world 14 weeks early on September 14th. She was just under 2 lbs and could not even cry when delivered by C section. She was immediately whisked away to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit as mom was cared for by the delivery team.

Eva has to fight for every day, and her parents have to fight along with her. They were away from home when the labor started on a doctor approved trip to see dad's mom in TX because they knew that with the new baby it would be a very long time before they would be able to see her again.

Eva's mom, Lily Jackson, and dad, Jordan Fancher, now have to recover from the shock of the early birth, care for their son Jordan who doesn't know what's going on, and go to a different floor of the hospital to share just a few minutes with her a couple of times a day as she struggles to develop outside the protection of her mommy's womb. They are doing this while dealing with the myriad emotions and questions they face daily.

Jordan's mom has been very helpful and is taking up the primary care of little Jordan while the parents focus on what they need to do for Eva and Lily right now.

The family has a very long road ahead. It will be difficult and costly for them to care properly for Eva. It is so very difficult to imagine the hardship she is facing right now, so far from home with so many challenges at hand, but even more so in the future that the little girl will face.