Supporting the Holbrook family

Joe and Bethany, our dear brother and sister in law’s precious baby girl Emma Joy has arrived at 23 weeks 4 days gestation on 9/16/24 weighing 1lb 5oz and measuring 11.2” long. They have a long road ahead of them and this money will help cover bills, gas money, time off of work, insurance deductibles, and whatever else they may need during this time. Your prayers are so appreciated and anything you feel led to give is a blessing to them!
We are praying.
Much love and prayers for sweet Emma.
You don't know me but this is given in remembrance of James Everrett Thomas born sleeping at 21 weeks August 16th 2024. May God bless your miracle baby and your family.
Praying for your family
Holding you all in prayer and in our hearts and thoughts.
God's sustaining grace.
Praying for you all!
We are praying for Gods healing touch on baby Emma. And we pray that the Lord will give Bethany and Joe strength during this trying time.
Praying for you
October 7th, 2024
Emma with her eyes wide open 💜
She’s now 1lb 11oz as of yesterday 😊
October 5th, 2024
Thank you all so very much who have been able to give so generously! Beyond that, we are so grateful for prayers for Emma Joy, Joe, Bethany and Zion. The NICU journey has many ups and downs and Emma’s has been no exception. But she’s feisty and fighting! Please continue to pray for complete healing and for strength and endurance for her loving parents and big brother.
