Supporting the Holbrook family

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $8,845

Campaign created by Elizabeth Holbrook

Campaign funds will be received by Bethany Holbrook

Joe and Bethany, our dear brother and sister in law’s precious baby girl Emma Joy has arrived at 23 weeks 4 days gestation on 9/16/24 weighing 1lb 5oz and measuring 11.2” long.  They have a long road ahead of them and this money will help cover bills, gas money, time off of work, insurance deductibles, and whatever else they may need during this time.  Your prayers are so appreciated and anything you feel led to give is a blessing to them!

Recent Donations
Amy Attee
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

We are praying.

Julie Potvin
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Kristen Shook
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Much love and prayers for sweet Emma.

Lara Gavaldon
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

JET
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

You don't know me but this is given in remembrance of James Everrett Thomas born sleeping at 21 weeks August 16th 2024. May God bless your miracle baby and your family.

Tom Cassell
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Ron and Leanne
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Amanda Phil
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Jim wrede
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for your family

Linnea Johnson
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Holding you all in prayer and in our hearts and thoughts.

Ruthie Blissett
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

God's sustaining grace.

Levi Ankerson
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you all!

Royce Matheson
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Tonie Campbell
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Jerry and Joan Send
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

We are praying for Gods healing touch on baby Emma. And we pray that the Lord will give Bethany and Joe strength during this trying time.

Glen Holbrook
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you

Updates

Update #2

October 7th, 2024

Emma with her eyes wide open 💜

She’s now 1lb 11oz as of yesterday 😊

Update Update #2 Image
Update #1

October 5th, 2024

Thank you all so very much who have been able to give so generously!  Beyond that, we are so grateful for prayers for Emma Joy, Joe, Bethany and Zion.  The NICU journey has many ups and downs and Emma’s has been no exception.  But she’s feisty and fighting!  Please continue to pray for complete healing and for strength and endurance for her loving parents and big brother.  

Update Update #1 Image

