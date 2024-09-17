Supporting the Holbrook family

Joe and Bethany, our dear brother and sister in law’s precious baby girl Emma Joy has arrived at 23 weeks 4 days gestation on 9/16/24 weighing 1lb 5oz and measuring 11.2” long. They have a long road ahead of them and this money will help cover bills, gas money, time off of work, insurance deductibles, and whatever else they may need during this time. Your prayers are so appreciated and anything you feel led to give is a blessing to them!