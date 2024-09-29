Help me start my Catholic jewelry business

I've always loved working with my hands creating things since I was a child. I spent my later teenage years as a hobbyist blacksmith and smelter, and one type of metalworking particularly caught my eye. For years, I've admired the artisanship of jewelers. The attention to detail, the symbolism and range of unique gemstones, etc.

For the past couple years I've been working a factory job, and to get into the jewelry business is just too much time and money. Finally free from my wage job, I now have the time to put towards a jewelry business, all I need is the money to start up. Buying the tools and machinery, as well as a starting stock to work with. This is the part where I need your help. Can you help me?

For my business plan I will start online and work out of my basement. I would like to eventually when I am making enough to be able to open up a physical storefront, I anticipate that will be a couple years down the road. Though I will work with any and all gemstones, I want to make a point to work especially with upstate NY local stones and themes, like adirondack garnets, herkimer diamonds, and lake ontario labradorite among others. Please consider helping me out, God willing.