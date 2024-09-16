Blessings All 😀

We exist to:

1 – ENGAGE the unchurched and the churched how to work together to defeat evil

2 – ENCOURAGE the unchurched and the churched how they can make a difference

3 - EMPOWER the unchurched and the churched where to take their place in the fight against evil

Whether we know it or not, we are ALL called for Such a Time as This

In Ephesians 5:11, we read “Take no part in the worthless deeds of evil and darkness, instead REBUKE and EXPOSE them.”



In a recent conversation, an atheist asked me: "Why is the church not stepping up to the plate?"

Question: Why does an atheist seem to know what the job of the church is - but the church does not know what its job is?

In Daniel 11:32 we read: "...those who KNOW THEIR GOD will be strong and do great exploits."

“In the same way let your good deeds shine out for all to see, so that they will praise your Heavenly Father." Matthew 5:16 💥 If our message is gripping your heart – you have come to the right place! 💥

Freedom of speech is the most important freedom we all have.

and with great freedom comes great responsibility.

in Proverbs 24:12, we also read: "Don't try to avoid responsibility by saying you didn't know about it. For God knows all hearts and He sees you. He keeps watch over your soul, and He knows you knew! And He will judge all people for what they have done."

In the darkest times in world history SUCHATIME EVENTS exists to ENGAGE, ENCOURAGE, and EMPOWER everyone to live the most exciting life they can live - right now!

Funds raised will go to cover expenses to rent a 1500 seat auditorium which is $8,500.00. Posters, printing, special presentations, marketing and social media costs add another $3,500. Our live stream already has international viewers registered, so we are garnering an international audience. SUCHATIME events is not a for profit entity. All additional funds that come in will be reinvested in achieving our goal - which is taking this message anywhere and everywhere we are requested to go, no matter how small or how big. Whether it is a 50 person church, a home gathering, or a 10,000 seat church, we do not want finances to be a barrier to anyone receiving not only the freedom of the Gospel, but the charge to get the church of the bench! Your help will make this happen!

"And the King will tell them, I assure you, when you did it to one of the least of these my brothers and sisters, you were doing it to me." Matthew 25:40 Join us!✅💥

