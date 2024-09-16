Goal:
CAD $12,000
Raised:
CAD $452
Campaign funds will be received by Brandon Pringle
Blessings All 😀
We exist to:
1 – ENGAGE the unchurched and the churched how to work together to defeat evil
2 – ENCOURAGE the unchurched and the churched how they can make a difference
3 - EMPOWER the unchurched and the churched where to take their place in the fight against evil
Whether we know it or not, we are ALL called for Such a Time as This
In Ephesians 5:11, we read “Take no part in the worthless deeds of evil and darkness, instead REBUKE and EXPOSE them.”
In a recent conversation, an atheist asked me: "Why is the church not stepping up to the plate?"
Question: Why does an atheist seem to know what the job of the church is - but the church does not know what its job is?
In Daniel 11:32 we read: "...those who KNOW THEIR GOD will be strong and do great exploits."
“In the same way let your good deeds shine out for all to see, so that they will praise your Heavenly Father." Matthew 5:16 💥 If our message is gripping your heart – you have come to the right place! 💥
Freedom of speech is the most important freedom we all have.
and with great freedom comes great responsibility.
in Proverbs 24:12, we also read: "Don't try to avoid responsibility by saying you didn't know about it. For God knows all hearts and He sees you. He keeps watch over your soul, and He knows you knew! And He will judge all people for what they have done."
In the darkest times in world history SUCHATIME EVENTS exists to ENGAGE, ENCOURAGE, and EMPOWER everyone to live the most exciting life they can live - right now!
Funds raised will go to cover expenses to rent a 1500 seat auditorium which is $8,500.00. Posters, printing, special presentations, marketing and social media costs add another $3,500. Our live stream already has international viewers registered, so we are garnering an international audience. SUCHATIME events is not a for profit entity. All additional funds that come in will be reinvested in achieving our goal - which is taking this message anywhere and everywhere we are requested to go, no matter how small or how big. Whether it is a 50 person church, a home gathering, or a 10,000 seat church, we do not want finances to be a barrier to anyone receiving not only the freedom of the Gospel, but the charge to get the church of the bench! Your help will make this happen!
"And the King will tell them, I assure you, when you did it to one of the least of these my brothers and sisters, you were doing it to me." Matthew 25:40 Join us!✅💥
Great event.. look forward to the next one. We gave generously in the bucket but wanted to add some more here. We appreciate your efforts!
Thank you for your good work
The Lord's blessings in everything u need: finance, volunteers, strength & VICTORY in Jesus Name!
How then shall they call on him in whom they have not believed? and how shall they believe in him of whom they have not heard? and how shall they hear without a preacher? Romans 10:14 - Blessings team.
"...Those who know their God will stand firm and do great exploits!" Daniel 11:32
November 14th, 2024
Hello All!
Our Oct 19th event was a great success! Thank you all for your wonderful support and encouragement!
We were taken down off YouTube due to their censorship controllers, BUT we have over 1 THOUSAND views on RUMBLE for the entire 8 hour event, and over 4 THOUSAND collective views on all the individual videos! The truth is getting out!
The entire cost of the event was 15,000 and 5000 has come in so far. We have learned a lot from this event, and so moving forward we are launching a 2500 Warrior campaign. Many people that have been encouraged and empowered by our message have asked how they can get involved and help.
Our answer is the launch of our 2500 Warriors Club. We are looking for 2500 Warriors who will donate the Give Send Go $7 minimum every month. This means in the future we will be self funded up front, and will not run into a deficit again. We can then go anywhere we are needed - even to those who need us but can't afford it 💥
More importantly, an army can have the greatest General in history, but without a great chef - he is nothing.
An army is only as good as its support lines. The brave men and women on the front lines during WW2 could not have won the war without care packages, food, and supplies! The nurse is as important as the soldier! The chef is as important as the General!
Join us on the Front Lines as a 2500 Warrior!
