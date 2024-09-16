State Of Corruption

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Anonymous Giver - $ 70.00 USD 1 day ago Happy Birthday Mike! God Bless you for everything you are doing! 3

Anonymous Giver - $ 300.00 USD 2 days ago Happy Birthday Mike! Praying for your release from captivity and a safe way home. Thank you for what you have stood for. May Yah Bless you and keep you. 8

J - $ 300.00 USD 3 days ago Hope your doing ok Mike. 10

Paul Asahel Coover - $ 50.00 USD 4 days ago I love you ,Mike! 10

Adri - $ 35.00 USD 7 days ago Thank you, Mike, for continuing to expose evil - regardless of how much danger you have to endure. It takes goodness, sacrifice and dedication. 9

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 9 days ago Praying for you Mike and Qrash. Stay strong. 9

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 10 days ago 12

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 11 days ago Praying that God will continue to keep you safe and protect you. 11

Jimmy Blanar - $ 200.00 USD 11 days ago 11

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 12 days ago Thanks for holding the line. Time for God the Father, Son & Holy Ghost to protect all whistleblowers and carry their message to a just resolution. Restore all who have been victimized and strengthen your followers to join forces to stop the evil that pervades our lives. 11

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 12 days ago 10

Anonymous Giver - $ 30.00 USD 13 days ago "A fish is caught by its mouth, and a liar by his own tongue". Year 2025, show us more liars! 10

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 13 days ago Thanks for all the years of work exposing this corrupt government Your endurance through this fight against corruption is commendable. Prayers for you and Qrash, let’s keep up the fight to drain the swamp. May God protect you and bless you Mike! 12

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 17 days ago We stand with you Mike! God will see you through this! 13

Qrash - $ 70.00 USD 18 days ago 13

Anonymous Giver - $ 20.00 USD 20 days ago Merry Christmas, Mike! Thank you for all of your courage and perseverance in spreading the truth. I can never thank you enough! 12

J - $ 300.00 USD 22 days ago Merry Christmas Mike. 13

Jimmy Blanar - $ 100.00 USD 24 days ago 13

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 25 days ago 12

Anonymous Giver - $ 1000.00 USD 1 month ago Ephesians 6:10-18 10 Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. 11 Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. 12 For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms 13 Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of 17