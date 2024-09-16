State Of Corruption

Raised:
USD $14,561
Campaign funds will be received by Mike Gill
The Deep State has done everything to stop my path. They have taken my business and my home. Try even to take my life. My evidence is the laundering network of the Deep State. It includes drug cartels child traffickers and politicians. The only path to justice is exposing these criminals and a 35 Trillion dollar theft of your tax dollars. The Pandora Papers tracked a Trillion into the network I exposed. That network is now known as the Pandora Box. I’m that Pandora Box they are doing everything to stop me and take their bride. I was a very wealthy and famous man I always choose you and your children. Now I’m homeless and have to money. It has been their strategy to break me. Its to important not to quit now. So I’m asking for help to just survive and keep going. Mike Gill
Happy Birthday Mike! God Bless you for everything you are doing!
Happy Birthday Mike! Praying for your release from captivity and a safe way home. Thank you for what you have stood for. May Yah Bless you and keep you.
Hope your doing ok Mike.
I love you ,Mike!
Thank you, Mike, for continuing to expose evil - regardless of how much danger you have to endure. It takes goodness, sacrifice and dedication.
Praying for you Mike and Qrash. Stay strong.
Praying that God will continue to keep you safe and protect you.
Thanks for holding the line. Time for God the Father, Son & Holy Ghost to protect all whistleblowers and carry their message to a just resolution. Restore all who have been victimized and strengthen your followers to join forces to stop the evil that pervades our lives.
"A fish is caught by its mouth, and a liar by his own tongue". Year 2025, show us more liars!
Thanks for all the years of work exposing this corrupt government Your endurance through this fight against corruption is commendable. Prayers for you and Qrash, let’s keep up the fight to drain the swamp. May God protect you and bless you Mike!
We stand with you Mike! God will see you through this!
Merry Christmas, Mike! Thank you for all of your courage and perseverance in spreading the truth. I can never thank you enough!
Merry Christmas Mike.
Ephesians 6:10-18 10 Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. 11 Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. 12 For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms 13 Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of
