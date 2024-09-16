Supporting Christina's Child Care Rescue Center

Goal:
USD $300,000
Raised:
USD $155
Campaign funds will be received by Donald Stewart II
Our campaign is to raise funds for our Orphanage in Kisii Kenya that has over 100 children. We want to be able to purchase the house that the children are currently living in and the land that goes with it. We want to also be able to make some upgrades to the place.
This donation came in as a private donation. May God Bless the giver in Jesus name
Thank you for your purchase of the 2 shirts to help with this donation towards our goal. GOD Bless you always
Thank you Faith Harvest for the donation you collected.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.