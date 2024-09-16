Campaign Image

Supporting Christina's Child Care Rescue Center

Goal:

 USD $300,000

Raised:

 USD $155

Campaign created by Donald Stewart II

Campaign funds will be received by Donald Stewart II

Supporting Christina's Child Care Rescue Center

Our campaign is to raise funds for our Orphanage in Kisii Kenya that has over 100 children. We want to be able to purchase the house that the children are currently living in and the land that goes with it. We want to also be able to make some upgrades to the place.

Donald Stewart
$ 25.00 USD
9 months ago

This donation came in as a private donation. May God Bless the giver in Jesus name

Amanda Ragains
$ 30.00 USD
9 months ago

Thank you for your purchase of the 2 shirts to help with this donation towards our goal. GOD Bless you always

Faith Harvest youth
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Thank you Faith Harvest for the donation you collected.

