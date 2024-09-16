Hello, my name is Donnie Wren

I'm a j6 patriot who was recently released from the BOP from being incarcerated for 9 months. I've spent 50,000 of all the money I had with A little given to me fighting my case to still lose. Im asking for help to pay my bills, fines and the debt I've accumulated while in the custody of the BOP that comes out to $13000 to catch up. I really need help with my immediate bills which comes to $6200. I thought when released I'd be able to go back to my old job traveling with Geo-soultions so I wouldn't need any help. Now learning the government won't allow me to, I half to stay home and find a job which I haven't had any luck.i have over 20 applications out trying to get anything and anything would be greatly appreciated. So as much as I don't like asking for help I find myself here asking. Anything will help in the right path forward until our dully elected president Trump gets back in office. Thank you all for your support and prayers. Its greatly appreciated.