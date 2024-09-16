Campaign Image

Goal:

 USD $13,000

Raised:

 USD $3,360

Campaign created by Donnie Wren

Campaign funds will be received by Donnie Wren

Hello, my name is Donnie Wren 

I'm  a j6 patriot who was recently released from the BOP from being incarcerated for 9 months. I've spent 50,000 of all the money I had with A little given to me fighting my case to still lose.  Im asking for help to pay my bills, fines and the debt I've accumulated while in the custody of the BOP that comes out to $13000 to catch up. I really need help with my immediate bills which comes to $6200. I thought when released I'd be able to go back to my old job traveling with Geo-soultions so I wouldn't need any help. Now learning the government won't allow me to, I half to stay home and find a job which I haven't had any luck.i have over 20 applications out trying to get anything and anything would be greatly appreciated. So as much as I don't like asking for help I find myself here asking. Anything will help in the right path forward until our dully elected president Trump gets back in office. Thank you all for your support and prayers. Its greatly appreciated. 

Recent Donations
Gary Dean Thomas
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

I am forever praying for you and all persecuted patriots and prisoners in America and world-wide! Until we meet again in a far better world. Godspeed, Gary Dean Thomas garydeanthomas1965@gmail.com

Patriot
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Ben
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Janet Hennessey
$ 35.00 USD
3 months ago

Hero!

JennCo
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Chinese American Patriot
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you for your sacrifice. Please know that you are not alone. We are fighting together to bring our country back. God bless you and your family!

chinese maga
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Fight! Fight! Fight!

Chinese MAGA
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

God bless you !

Jie Huang
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Chinese American
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Fight! Fight! Fight! Thank you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

May God confort you and bless you and provide you all you need with abundant grace!

Donate to J6 Patriot
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
3 months ago

Fight!Fight!Fight!

wenqin yuan
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you!

Eliana
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

You are so brave, may God bless you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you for your sacrifice for us!

