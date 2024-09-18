Gambia Mission

Dear Family and Friends,



As many of you know, about a year and a half ago, I made the life-changing decision to surrender my life to the Lord. In such a short time, my faith has grown immensely, and I have seen God working in and through me in ways I never imagined.

I have found my spiritual home at Full Gospel Center, which has become a cornerstone in my journey. Full Gospel Center has been supporting a missionary effort in The Gambia for over two decades, led by Brother Charles Lentz, who established a Full Gospel Center there. This year, for the first time, Brother Charles is inviting others to join him on a mission trip, and I feel called by the Lord to be a part of this incredible opportunity. I believe this is the next step in my walk with God, sharing the Gospel and my testimony with those who may have never heard it. While it will take me far outside of my comfort zone, I know this will be a life-changing, fulfilling, and humbling experience. As a young woman, I feel especially called to connect with and encourage the younger generation of women, men, and children in Gambia.

I am humbly asking for your prayers as my fellow missionaries and I embark on this 2-week journey to The Gambia in November. Please pray for our safety, health, and that our work will plant new seeds of faith, water those already growing, and strengthen the local Christian community.

If you feel led to support me financially, the cost for this mission trip is approximately $2,500, which covers airfare, ground transportation, accommodation with meals, a Gambia visa, and more. Your support, whether through prayer or financial contribution, means more to me than I can express. Thank you for considering being part of this journey with me!

