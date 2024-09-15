Campaign Image

Help Kari and the Kids in Luke's absence

Help Kari and the Kids in Luke's absence

To those of you who do not know me, my name is Pamela Czarnecki. I am raising funds for my brother Luke Hoffman, his wife Kari, and their 6 children that are still at home. 

On September 13th, 2024, my brother was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison. (Luke and Kari attended the January 6th rally which they believed would be a peaceful protest). Luke now has 30 days to get his affairs in order before he has to leave his family. The enormous weight of this situation has devastated my brother. His concern is not for what he will have to endure while he is gone, but the uncertainty of what his wife Kari, their children Madden, Julie, Levi, Lazarus, Luci, and Baby Judah, as well as our father who lives with them, will all have to go through in his absence.

I ask that you please Help Luke and Kari keep their farm and ensure that his children, wife, and our dad will be taken care of until he is able to come home. God bless 🙏🏻


Hello everyone. This is Kari Hoffman, the wife of Luke. I just wanted to say thank you all so much for your donations. You have no idea how much that means to our family. We appreciate you so very much. God bless you 🙏🏻❤️

