Justice For Bill C

Please support Bill in his legal battle of false charges brought on by Bryan Barker of Kagawong, the mayor (a retired police officer) and Emily Dance, the former CAO/Clerk of Billings Township.





Bill has been trying to hold his municipal government accountable and in doing so, has been trespassed from videotaping open municipal meetings and now has had formal criminal harassment charges laid against him by the OPP on behalf of the mayor and CAO.





He has never once threatened or intimidated anyone at the Township despite what some would have you believe. Bill was held in custody overnight for this charge. Criminals with extensive criminal records are released pending trial and it is clear that the Township is trying to punish Bill for keeping members of the public informed of the events that have been transpiring. The township is merely trying to silence a member of the public and abusing their political power to do so.





Obtaining a lawyer for such charges and court appearances are adding up quickly. If this Case goes to trial it’s expected to cost close to $15,000 in legal fees. If the money donated covers more than the legal fees, the remainder will be donated to a local animal rescue.





Due to this being political in nature, it’s understandable if you wish to donate anonymously. Please donate what you are comfortable with. Direct deposit can also be made to justiceforbillc@gmail.com as well. Thanks for your support.