Supporting a local athlete

Caitlin Kmetz is a 15-year-old athlete from Vero Beach, Florida (also born in Vero Beach). She currently attends the Vero Beach High School Freshman Learning Center (9th Grade) and plays on the Freshmen Volleyball Team. Last Club season she played on the Vero Elite 14 team that placed 5th in the top gold bracket out of 165 teams at the Nationals Tournament that took place in Orlando, Florida.

Along with being Christian, Caitlin continues to strive in both her academics as well as on the court! This year she has once again made the "Elite" team for 15-year-olds at Vero Elite Volleyball Club. The team will be playing all around Florida (Tampa, Daytona, Orlando, Vero Beach) and will also be traveling to Philadelphia for the North East Qualifier as they play against some of the best volleyball players around the nation. Both of Caitlin's parents are first responders within the community and continue to help others in need.

We are hoping to reach the top 3 this year and be able qualify for a trip to play in Dallas, Texas! To help bridge this gap between travel expenses and tuition for Vero Elite Volleyball Club, we have organized a fundraising campaign to assist with Volleyball fees. Our goal is to raise $4,500, which will go directly toward Vero Elite Volleyball Club.

We would be incredibly grateful for any contribution you can make. Every little bit helps, and your support will aid me to continue representing our team and community on/off the court.



If you are interested in helping, please consider writing a check directly to Vero Elite Volleyball Club (address below) or you can donate directly to this fundraiser! You can also spread the word by sharing this letter with others who may want to support young athletes.

If you want to send a check directly to Vero Elite Volleyball Club the address is below (please put for "Caitlin Kmetz" in the memo section).

Vero Elite Volleyball Academy

Veroelitevolleyball@gmail.com

1060 6th Ave

Vero Beach, FL 32960

Any donation is greatly appreciated and will aid the family in having Caitlin continue to compete against some of the best competition. God Bless everyone!

The Kmetz's