Ankyrios On the Road Vehicle Fund

**Help Us Drive Our Mission Forward: Support Our Vehicle Fund!**



Dear Friends and Supporters,

Hi, we’re Dennis and Brandy Kelly, and we are reaching out to you today with an urgent request. For the past eight years, our family has been dedicated to supporting churches, pastors, and missionaries around the world. We spend about half the year serving missionaries in the field overseas and the other half in the US. We’ve been traveling thousands of miles in the US each summer to provide crucial encouragement and support. However, our mission is at risk due to the age and unreliability of our current vehicle.



Our work involves traveling coast to coast and border to border (and into Canada and Mexico) to offer debriefing, counseling, and coaching to those on the front lines of global evangelistic missions. Unfortunately, our 2006 Suburban, which has nearly 260,000 miles on it, is becoming unreliable. We are spending more time and money continually trying to maintain it that could be better stewarded for ministry. We need a more dependable vehicle to continue our journey and support those spreading the hope of the Gospel and faith in Jesus Christ worldwide. Meeting missionaries where they are is a crucial part of the care we provide. After researching our options, we’ve determined that we need to raise at least $30,000 to purchase a reliable minivan or SUV.



On just one trip this summer, we traveled almost 3000 miles and provided debriefings, counseling, and encouragement to 25 adult missionaries and 16 children. Their stories of faith and dedication as well as their griefs and pains, reminded us how vital member care is to the Kingdom, and we were able to offer them much-needed support. But without a reliable vehicle, we risk being unable to reach these crucial destinations and provide this essential care. We have another 2000+ mile trip coming up in just a few weeks, as well as missionary debriefings scheduled in October and November.



We do not charge missionaries for the support and resources we provide, nor do we receive a salary at this time from Ankyrios International. We receive partial monthly travel reimbursements to offset our travel expenses.



Every dollar raised will go directly toward purchasing a "new" vehicle that will allow us to safely and efficiently continue our mission. This will not only enhance our ability to travel but also ensure that we can maintain our high standards of support for the individuals and communities we serve.



We’re asking for your help to reach our goal of $30,000. Your donation, no matter the size, will significantly impact our ability to continue this vital work. Please consider supporting our mission by donating using the link below. Every gift helps us get closer to providing the reliable transportation we need.



If you would prefer to give a tax-deductible gift: Click Here



Thank you so much for considering our appeal. Your support means the world to us and to those we serve. We are grateful for your generosity and prayers as we continue our mission. If you have any questions or would like more information about our mission and how your donation will be used, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us at ankyrios@ankyrios.org or visit our website at ankyrios.org.



Don’t wait—help us keep our mission on the road by donating today. Together, we can continue to make a difference.



Blessings and peace,

Dennis and Brandy Kelly

