Supporting the Bulcher family

A few months ago, the Bulcher family was struck with a unexpected cancer diagnosis for their husband and father, Alfred. The doctors said he had stage 4 colo-rectal cancer and that it has already spread to his liver and lungs. This came as a severe blow to the family.

Alfred is a hardworking farmer and father to seven children ranging in age from 2 - 19. He was working right up to the time of his diagnosis, and is still attempting to keep up their small organic dairy farm. The kids have stepped up to help, with taking on the work of daily farming duties.

Because of how extensive his cancer is, Alfred is going to travel to Mexico to try a functional medicine approach. This treatment offers hope but will take three weeks, and it’s important to begin this as soon as it’s possible.

The Bulchers’ many friends at the parish of St. Mary’s Oratory have stepped up to help, and the plan is for the kids to run the dairy farm while Alfred is in Mexico. Although their community is supportive, the family is in a desperate situation that calls for financial assistance as well. Your donation will help cover the cost associated with a long-term battle and keeping in business a small family farm.

Alfred is a gentle and quiet man, a selfless father, and a devoted husband. He is dearly loved by his wife and children, and our prayers go up for them in this time of terrible darkness. Please consider giving even a little bit to comfort and support this family, and pray for Alfred that God will show him a miracle. Also, a person could send a check or money order to the Bulcher family at:

Saint Isidore Dairy

P.O. Box 276

Athens, WI 54411

Fear not, for I am with thee: turn not aside, for I am thy God: I have strengthened thee, and have helped thee, and the right hand of my just one hath upheld thee.

-Isaiah 41:10



