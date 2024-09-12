Help Wendy Washik with Lawyer Fees

Campaign Image
In response to the additional false allegations made on CBC’s interview of lies:

https://substack.com/@thecanadianindependent/p-149608345

Please sign our petition at:

https://chng.it/Mw2FSvDnh5

On the day of Sunday September 1st Wendy Washik was attending a neighbourhood get together for Labour Day weekend in her hometown of Simcoe, Ontario. The party was filled with close friends and children. During the party a water gun fight took place with Wendy Washik and one of the neighbour's children. At some point during the water fight a “problematic” neighbour was hit with a rogue spray of water. There was no intent to get the neighbour wet, and there was certainly and clearly no intent to injure anyone during this harmless activity. However, the problematic neighbour, who has built a reputation of calling local law authority over distorted occurrences took it upon himself to call the OPP. What resulted was a deranged presentation to officers suggesting that Wendy intended to harm him. This resulted in the young, incompetent officers charging Wendy Washik with “assault with a weapon”.


If you know Wendy Washik then you know the above statement to be an embellishment of what actually took place. Wendy is an incredible mother to two, an avid church attendee. Her profession requires enduring stressful, sometimes painful days as an education assistant working with children with developmental disabilities. Wendy Washik is an outstanding example of an ideal citizen within the community and it is outrageous that she has been burdened with these slanderous accusations.


Following the incident, Wendy has been suspended from work and is calling on the community for aid and support during this difficult time. Please help Wendy Washik to sufficiently fund her lawyer fees during this arduous and incredibly unnecessary court hearing(s). Love the Washik family <3

💚🙏


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
23 days ago

It’s totally insane, hope they will drop the charge ASAP!! God bless you!

Scott MacKinnon
$ 20.00 CAD
2 months ago

Mark
$ 25.00 CAD
2 months ago

Gary Freeman
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

An Sagart
$ 100.00 CAD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 CAD
3 months ago

Constantin Fishkin
$ 50.00 CAD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
3 months ago

Sending you prayers and strength on your way Wendy!

Anonymous Giver
$ 127.00 CAD
3 months ago

This is my second donation to this cause and it's because I believe so much that you have been wronged, Wendy. Remember, the Lord is on your side and He will make it right. God bless you 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
3 months ago

Sending support to you Wendy. This is such a terrible thing to happen and so deeply unfair.

Brian W Brasier
$ 50.00 CAD
3 months ago

Praying that the prosecutors see sense and drop this ridiculous charge. May God give you and your family peace throughout this process.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 21.00 CAD
3 months ago

Sending positive energy to you and your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 CAD
3 months ago

Sara
$ 20.00 CAD
3 months ago

May the Lord be with you & strengthen you through this hard time ❤️.

Melnyk family
$ 100.00 CAD
3 months ago

Cheryll Thompson
$ 50.00 CAD
3 months ago

Adrian B
$ 20.00 CAD
3 months ago

Marilyn Evans
$ 20.00 CAD
3 months ago

Ron Martin
$ 25.00 CAD
3 months ago

Praying for your exoneration, Wendy .

