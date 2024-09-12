Help give this precious embryo a chance at life

My wife tells our story:

Meeting our baby daughter for the first time in the delivery room was a precious moment I will never forget. But just a few minutes later, I began to shake violently from a massive loss of blood. The mood became serious as the doctors worked urgently to save my life.

I had suffered a case of placenta accreta. My womb on one side had become balloon thin and was stretching so that the bleeding couldn’t be stopped. The only way for the doctors to save my life was to take my uterus out.



My husband and I had a long struggle with infertility. We were never pregnant in nearly a decade of trying. When we finally came round to IVF, we prayed that we would not have too many embryos to give each one a chance. We successfully made three. We didn’t genetically test them or find out their gender and transferred the first. Generally, half the embryos transferred to the uterus in IVF implant. But the first transfer was successful and our son was born (precious little boy above). Wonderfully, our daughter (precious baby girl above) came following a second transfer two years later. We are so grateful to God for these beautiful kids! Yet this made the unexpected loss of my uterus especially devastating. Our hearts remain broken for our third little embryo. We so want them to have a chance at life.

“God, you can make anything possible!” I repeatedly prayed. “Please help!”

At first it felt like the door was closed: my uterus was gone. Yet we still have to make a choice. Only we can contact the clinic to say what should happen to our child. None of the remaining options felt like something we could do. I found myself asking a science-fiction question: is it possible to have a uterus transplant? To my surprise I discovered that it is, but only just! There have been about 100 so far, around 39 in the US. At over 40, I cannot join the clinical trials. So I was surprised when a major US hospital said that they could help. We met the doctors to ask a lot of questions. It is a very exciting new treatment with a success rate of about 80%.

Unfortunately the cost is huge: more than we could normally ever earn. Our current goal is to raise $20,000 for the medical testing and planning appointments and then to look at a number of foundations that might be interested to support us. Nothing is impossible with God.

Please would you pray with us for our little baby to have a chance at life, and please consider sharing this with others who would understand? If anyone feels led to give towards our medical expenses we would be so grateful. We so appreciate you reading our story and believing with us!

*If we become medically or otherwise unable to use the money raised to birth our embryo, we will donate the money to help other babies have a chance in life.