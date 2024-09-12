Supporting Alex Kirichenko & His 5 Young Children

Raised:
USD $14,418
Campaign funds will be received by Alex Kirichenko
Our dear Elle, mother of five young children and wife of Alex Kirichenko is now in the arms of Jesus. Her passing came extremely unexpected as she was diagnosed with leukemia Friday evening and passed away just a couple days after.
Elle lived a life faithfully serving Jesus. She was a devoted wife and a wonderful mother.
While Alex has expressed that the funeral arrangements are covered, many have reached out asking to make a donation. These funds will be set aside for their 5 young children; oldest being 12 and youngest just recently turned 3. We thank you for your open hearts. Please pray with us for peace, comfort and healing for the family. Elle will be missed by many, but especially by her husband, their children, and her mother Ludmila.
Memorial service: Sunday, September 22nd, 5pm
Church Of Blessing
1430 S 330th St, Federal Way, WA 98003
Burial service: Monday, September 23rd, 10am
37600 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way, WA 98003
I’m deeply sorry for your loss. May God’s peace and the promise of eternal life comfort you, knowing Elle is now in His loving embrace. Our prayers and love are with you.
I'm so sorry to hear about this Alex. Wishing you and your family prayers as you navigate through this difficult time.
We are deeply sorry for your family’s great loss, and pray for God’s peace to blanket you
We are so sorry for your loss. Wishing blessings upon you all.
We loved Elle very much. You and your children are in our prayers Alex. She will always be missed but never forgotten. May the Lord sent his comfort every morning.
I am deeply sorry for your unimaginable loss. No words can truly ease the pain, but please know that you and your children are in my thoughts. I hope this small gesture can provide some comfort and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please reach out if there's anything more, I can do.
Prayers of strength and comfort for Alex and his young family
So sorry to hear this
I am so sorry Alex... take care.
I am so sorry Alex. No words will help ease the pain, but hopefully some of the financial burden can be taken away.
