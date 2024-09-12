Campaign Image

Supporting Alex Kirichenko & His 5 Young Children

Raised:

 USD $14,418

Campaign created by Alina Kirichenko

Campaign funds will be received by Alex Kirichenko

Supporting Alex Kirichenko & His 5 Young Children

Our dear Elle, mother of five young children and wife of Alex Kirichenko is now in the arms of Jesus. Her passing came extremely unexpected as she was diagnosed with leukemia Friday evening and passed away just a couple days after. 

Elle lived a life faithfully serving Jesus. She was a devoted wife and a wonderful mother. 

While Alex has expressed that the funeral arrangements are covered, many have reached out asking to make a donation. These funds will be set aside for their 5 young children; oldest being 12 and youngest just recently turned 3. We thank you for your open hearts. Please pray with us for peace, comfort and healing for the family. Elle will be missed by many, but especially by her husband, their children, and her mother Ludmila. 


Memorial service: Sunday, September 22nd, 5pm 

Church Of Blessing 

1430 S 330th St, Federal Way, WA 98003

Burial service: Monday, September 23rd, 10am 

37600 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way, WA 98003

Recent Donations
Show:
Valentina Rossiytsev
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Svetlana Rossiytsev
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I’m deeply sorry for your loss. May God’s peace and the promise of eternal life comfort you, knowing Elle is now in His loving embrace. Our prayers and love are with you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

I'm so sorry to hear about this Alex. Wishing you and your family prayers as you navigate through this difficult time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 333.00 USD
3 months ago

Abey
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Alain and Cheryl Lambert
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

We are deeply sorry for your family’s great loss, and pray for God’s peace to blanket you

Enver Spahalic
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Diana G
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

We are so sorry for your loss. Wishing blessings upon you all.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

We loved Elle very much. You and your children are in our prayers Alex. She will always be missed but never forgotten. May the Lord sent his comfort every morning.

Carlos Dalmau
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

I am deeply sorry for your unimaginable loss. No words can truly ease the pain, but please know that you and your children are in my thoughts. I hope this small gesture can provide some comfort and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please reach out if there's anything more, I can do.

Amy Flanigan
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

John and Beth Williams
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers of strength and comfort for Alex and his young family

Jishen Li
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

So sorry to hear this

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Spencer Wood
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

I am so sorry Alex... take care.

Johanna Wood
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

I am so sorry Alex. No words will help ease the pain, but hopefully some of the financial burden can be taken away.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo