Supporting Alex Kirichenko & His 5 Young Children

Our dear Elle, mother of five young children and wife of Alex Kirichenko is now in the arms of Jesus. Her passing came extremely unexpected as she was diagnosed with leukemia Friday evening and passed away just a couple days after.

Elle lived a life faithfully serving Jesus. She was a devoted wife and a wonderful mother.

While Alex has expressed that the funeral arrangements are covered, many have reached out asking to make a donation. These funds will be set aside for their 5 young children; oldest being 12 and youngest just recently turned 3. We thank you for your open hearts. Please pray with us for peace, comfort and healing for the family. Elle will be missed by many, but especially by her husband, their children, and her mother Ludmila.





Memorial service: Sunday, September 22nd, 5pm

Church Of Blessing

1430 S 330th St, Federal Way, WA 98003

Burial service: Monday, September 23rd, 10am

37600 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way, WA 98003