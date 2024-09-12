A boy this sweet doesnt deserve to go through so much.

Leo the Lab is a happy and rambunctious 2.5yr old boy who loves to play and cuddle more than anything in the world. He started getting sick in June and finally three weeks ago (after numerous tests/treatments) needed intestinal surgery.

Everything was going well until he started having breathing problems just three days ago. Leo is back in the hospital as of today and now we are told he needs emergency surgery to help fix a collapsed lung.

The previous treatments and surgery was already almost too much to handle and additional loans are unfortunately not an option now.

Please help this handsome boy live out his life to his fullest capability and get the help he needs.

Thank you for anything and everything - just thoughts and prayers go a long long way.