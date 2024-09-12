Goal:
USD $22,000
Raised:
USD $2,776
Campaign funds will be received by Christos Marinos
A boy this sweet doesnt deserve to go through so much.
Leo the Lab is a happy and rambunctious 2.5yr old boy who loves to play and cuddle more than anything in the world. He started getting sick in June and finally three weeks ago (after numerous tests/treatments) needed intestinal surgery.
Everything was going well until he started having breathing problems just three days ago. Leo is back in the hospital as of today and now we are told he needs emergency surgery to help fix a collapsed lung.
The previous treatments and surgery was already almost too much to handle and additional loans are unfortunately not an option now.
Please help this handsome boy live out his life to his fullest capability and get the help he needs.
Thank you for anything and everything - just thoughts and prayers go a long long way.
Hang in there!
Another Timcast listener here. We went through something similar recently with one of our dogs. Wishing Leo a full and speedy recovery.
Hope Leo gets the help he needs 🙏
Fellow Timcast listener and Labrador lover
Fellow dog lover and Tim Cast listener. Good luck with your Sweet boy!
Hope your little buddy gets better! Give him cuddles from me!
Good luck sweet Leo (from a fellow Timcast listener)
We'll be praying for your boy. Give him some extra love from us! Chance, Mandi, Diesel and Hank
I hope Leo gets well 🙏
I heard your appeal on Timcast. I hope you reach your goal and Leo lives a long and happy life. Sorry I can’t give more.
Praying for your boy from me and my pack.
Nobody should lose their pet for lack of money. We are praying that you reach your goal and Leo gets the surgeries he needs.
Good luck.
Hope this helps the cause. God bless.
I wish your sweet boy the best. I hope you hit your goal.
Heard about you on Timcast. Good luck guys! Keep fighting Leo!
