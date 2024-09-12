Campaign Image

Leo the Lab

Goal:

 USD $22,000

Raised:

 USD $2,776

Campaign created by Christos Marinos

Campaign funds will be received by Christos Marinos

A boy this sweet doesnt deserve to go through so much. 

Leo the Lab is a happy and rambunctious 2.5yr old boy who loves to play and cuddle more than anything in the world. He started getting sick in June and finally three weeks ago (after numerous tests/treatments) needed intestinal surgery.

Everything was going well until he started having breathing problems just three days ago. Leo is back in the hospital as of today and now we are told he needs emergency surgery to help fix a collapsed lung.

The previous treatments and surgery was already almost too much to handle and additional loans are unfortunately not an option now. 

Please help this handsome boy live out his life to his fullest capability and get the help he needs.

Thank you for anything and everything - just thoughts and prayers go a long long way.

Recent Donations
Mike
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Hang in there!

MrR3D
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Another Timcast listener here. We went through something similar recently with one of our dogs. Wishing Leo a full and speedy recovery.

EUGENE KUZNETSOV
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

Hope Leo gets the help he needs 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Fellow Timcast listener and Labrador lover

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Philip Brown
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Tim Cast Listener
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Fellow dog lover and Tim Cast listener. Good luck with your Sweet boy!

MC - Timcast listener
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Hope your little buddy gets better! Give him cuddles from me!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Good luck sweet Leo (from a fellow Timcast listener)

Chance
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

We'll be praying for your boy. Give him some extra love from us! Chance, Mandi, Diesel and Hank

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

I hope Leo gets well 🙏

Bunny
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

I heard your appeal on Timcast. I hope you reach your goal and Leo lives a long and happy life. Sorry I can’t give more.

K9 Harmony
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for your boy from me and my pack.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Nobody should lose their pet for lack of money. We are praying that you reach your goal and Leo gets the surgeries he needs.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

Good luck.

BobT
$ 21.00 USD
3 months ago

Hope this helps the cause. God bless.

Mike D
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

I wish your sweet boy the best. I hope you hit your goal.

Robert Norbutt
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Heard about you on Timcast. Good luck guys! Keep fighting Leo!

