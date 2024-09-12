Help for Mary Johnson

On July 20, 2024, Mary Johnson, a Realtor affiliated with Achieve Realty in Naples, FL, and Berkshire Hathaway in Pennsylvania, attended her grandson’s engagement party in Pipersville, PA. During the event, Mary suffered a tragic accident when she fell approximately 5 1/2 feet from an outdoor deck. This fall resulted in a severe injury, specifically a fracture to the C-1 vertebrae in her neck, leading to paralysis.

Mary was immediately admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where she spent two weeks receiving emergency medical care. Following her stay in the ICU, she was transferred to Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital in Center Valley, PA. During her rehabilitation, Mary made some progress, regaining minor use of her left arm. However, her condition remains critical, and she continues to face significant physical challenges.

Mary is scheduled to be released from the rehabilitation hospital on September 15, 2024. Post-discharge, she will require outpatient therapy three times per week with the goal of regaining some mobility, particularly in her legs. Despite the rigorous therapy, her prognosis remains uncertain.

Mary is currently covered by Medicare, which provides some assistance but does not fully meet her needs for round-the-clock in-home care. Her condition necessitates continuous care for daily activities such as bathing and personal hygiene, which she is unable to perform independently.

The financial burden on Mary is substantial. She has settled with the homeowner’s insurance carrier; however, all settlement proceeds were allocated to Medicare. Unfortunately, Medicare does not cover the extensive in-home care required for Mary’s situation.

Given the severe nature of Mary’s injury and the ongoing financial and care-related challenges she faces, we are reaching out to the community for support. Mary’s need for assistance is critical, and any donation will significantly contribute to covering her round-the-clock care and improving her quality of life.

Mary’s sudden and severe injury has led to a challenging situation requiring both medical and financial support. We kindly ask for your generosity during this unexpected and critical time. Your donation will greatly assist in ensuring that Mary receives the care she needs and helps to alleviate the burden on her and her family. We deeply appreciate any support you can provide. Your kindness and generosity will make a meaningful difference in Mary’s life during this difficult period.



