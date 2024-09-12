Campaign Image

Help for Mary Johnson

 USD $1,430

On July 20, 2024, Mary Johnson, a Realtor affiliated with Achieve Realty in Naples, FL, and Berkshire Hathaway in Pennsylvania, attended her grandson’s engagement party in Pipersville, PA. During the event, Mary suffered a tragic accident when she fell approximately 5 1/2 feet from an outdoor deck. This fall resulted in a severe injury, specifically a fracture to the C-1 vertebrae in her neck, leading to paralysis.

Mary was immediately admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where she spent two weeks receiving emergency medical care. Following her stay in the ICU, she was transferred to Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital in Center Valley, PA. During her rehabilitation, Mary made some progress, regaining minor use of her left arm. However, her condition remains critical, and she continues to face significant physical challenges.

Mary is scheduled to be released from the rehabilitation hospital on September 15, 2024. Post-discharge, she will require outpatient therapy three times per week with the goal of regaining some mobility, particularly in her legs. Despite the rigorous therapy, her prognosis remains uncertain.

Mary is currently covered by Medicare, which provides some assistance but does not fully meet her needs for round-the-clock in-home care. Her condition necessitates continuous care for daily activities such as bathing and personal hygiene, which she is unable to perform independently.

The financial burden on Mary is substantial. She has settled with the homeowner’s insurance carrier; however, all settlement proceeds were allocated to Medicare. Unfortunately, Medicare does not cover the extensive in-home care required for Mary’s situation.

Given the severe nature of Mary’s injury and the ongoing financial and care-related challenges she faces, we are reaching out to the community for support. Mary’s need for assistance is critical, and any donation will significantly contribute to covering her round-the-clock care and improving her quality of life.

Mary’s sudden and severe injury has led to a challenging situation requiring both medical and financial support. We kindly ask for your generosity during this unexpected and critical time. Your donation will greatly assist in ensuring that Mary receives the care she needs and helps to alleviate the burden on her and her family. We deeply appreciate any support you can provide. Your kindness and generosity will make a meaningful difference in Mary’s life during this difficult period.


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 125.00 USD
2 months ago

Hi Mary, I pray you are improving a little each day. God Bless You!

Tracy Doyle
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you!

STONY
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

I’m praying for you.

Vince
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Jack Lanners
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Mindy Ye
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

I hope she recover soon.

Lily Savage
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

Hoping for your speedy recovery

Jack Spring
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for the miracle of a full recovery, Mary. God Bless, Jack S.

Jane Orsulak
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Don Potter
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

One thing I’m confused about is that she ‘ allocated’ homeowners $ to Medicare and then it says Medicare doesn’t cover in home care?!?!

Ellen Marenchin
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Rick Wilson
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Richard Sanchez
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Karen Minshew
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Pat and Frank Casasante
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

So sorry to hear this news. You are in our prayer🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

Pam Finch
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Gabriela souza
$ 60.00 USD
4 months ago

Joanne Iorio
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Cheryl DeGrazio
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

