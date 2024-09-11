The Abbotts' Defense

Goal:
Dan and Alexandra Abbott are both exceptional Staff Sergeants in the Virginia Army National Guard. Dan was the 2023 NCO of the Year for Virginia and the mid-Atlantic region; he placed third at the national level completion. Alexandra is a multi-time champion at state, regional, national and international military shooting matches. She was also the 2023 NCO of the Year for the 329th Regional Support Group and for the 229th Brigade Engineet Battalion in 2021.
This family has recently been defamed and slandered by a hack journalist as unpatriotic and anti-American. These baseless accusations have resulted in legal battles pertaining to their military careers, and for the broader issue of defending First Amendment rights.
All money raised will go toward legal fees.
December 18th, 2024
We are unbelievably grateful for all the support! We are truly blessed to know that we are not alone in this fight.
The battle continues. We can't post many details as the legal wrangling continues. But we will not give up on what we know to be right. Thank you for your support!
