Search and Rescue

Truly blessed to have you on Brent's team. I've got total faith in y'all & Coty. I'm honored to know every one of you.

Connie Edge - $ 5.00 USD

2 months ago

I wish I could do more but I'm praying daily. Jamie and her family is so dear to my heart. I love them very much! THANK YALL FOR HELPING JAMIE AND HER FAMILY FIND BRENT! MY PRAY DEAR LORD PROTECT THE SEARCHERS AND VOLLENTEERS AS THEY KEEP SEARCHING FOR BRENT. PROTECT MY FRIEND JAMIE AND HER MOM AS THEY FIGHT DAY IN AND DAY OUT FOR ANSWERS. SHED YOUR LIGHT ON THIS DARKNESS IN JESUS HOLY NAME. AMEN