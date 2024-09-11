Campaign Image

Search and Rescue

We are a search and rescue organization in Arkansas. As a non-profit we need help in raising the funds necessary to support our mission. Our mission is to help those that find themselves lost while hiking, camping, or even those that find themselves trapped in debris after a natural disaster. Your donations help provide us with the gear, equipment and training necessary to successfully complete the mission. 

Kathryn Wilfong
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Kristie Greer
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Truly blessed to have you on Brent's team. I've got total faith in y'all & Coty. I'm honored to know every one of you.

Latoshia
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

🙏 prayers & thank you for all you do!

Kristie Greer
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless

Melissa
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for all !! I hope to see justice for Brent !!! wish I was able to do more

Connie Edge
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

I wish I could do more but I'm praying daily. Jamie and her family is so dear to my heart. I love them very much! THANK YALL FOR HELPING JAMIE AND HER FAMILY FIND BRENT! MY PRAY DEAR LORD PROTECT THE SEARCHERS AND VOLLENTEERS AS THEY KEEP SEARCHING FOR BRENT. PROTECT MY FRIEND JAMIE AND HER MOM AS THEY FIGHT DAY IN AND DAY OUT FOR ANSWERS. SHED YOUR LIGHT ON THIS DARKNESS IN JESUS HOLY NAME. AMEN

Caldy
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

KissOff
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Best Of Luck on your new journey ...God Bless

