Help for the Russell Family

After a recent visit to the eye doctor, it was observed that Beatrice had an unusual obstruction in one of her ear canals. It was soon diagnosed by a neurosurgeon that Beatrice has a vestibular schwannoma which is a tumor that develops on the main nerve leading from the inner ear to the brain. After further testing and evaluation, it was determined that Beatrice would need to have major surgery as soon as possible. Her first surgery will be at least 10 hours long and it is likely that she will need a couple more. Beatrice is a senior in high school at St. Mary's Academy. She is the oldest of four children. Her hard-working mother is the sole provider for the family and will miss almost a month of work taking care of Beatrice and the other 3 children. The family lives in a small town about 100 miles from the hospital where the surgery and recovery will occur. Your generous donation can do much to help cover her mother's lost wages and travel expenses. The family asks that you pray for them to Our Lady of Sorrows and the late Fr. Leo McNamara (RIP 1973), a very holy priest who has been attributed with many miraculous healings while he was a parish priest in Chicago.