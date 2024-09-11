Help for the Russell Family

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $9,665
Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Russell
After a recent visit to the eye doctor, it was observed that Beatrice had an unusual obstruction in one of her ear canals. It was soon diagnosed by a neurosurgeon that Beatrice has a vestibular schwannoma which is a tumor that develops on the main nerve leading from the inner ear to the brain. After further testing and evaluation, it was determined that Beatrice would need to have major surgery as soon as possible. Her first surgery will be at least 10 hours long and it is likely that she will need a couple more. Beatrice is a senior in high school at St. Mary's Academy. She is the oldest of four children. Her hard-working mother is the sole provider for the family and will miss almost a month of work taking care of Beatrice and the other 3 children. The family lives in a small town about 100 miles from the hospital where the surgery and recovery will occur. Your generous donation can do much to help cover her mother's lost wages and travel expenses. The family asks that you pray for them to Our Lady of Sorrows and the late Fr. Leo McNamara (RIP 1973), a very holy priest who has been attributed with many miraculous healings while he was a parish priest in Chicago.
Praying for you.
You are in our prayers!
Praying for a full and complete recovery. Our Lady of Good Success intercede for Jennifer and her family. Surround her with competent medical personnel. Thank you for hearing our prayers.
Love and prayers for B and for each of you !
Prayers and love sent
Prayers for Beatrice and family!
Praying for Beatrice
Thank you, God, for answering our prayers!
Many thoughts and prayers for you and your family.
Sending healing prayers for Beatrice as she recovers, and love and peace to her family!
🙏
Prayers for a full recovery ❤️🩹
Many prayers to your family. May God bless his hand upon you in this time of need.
"We beseech Thee O Lord, grant unto us, who on earth have known the mystery of the Cross, to be found worthy to enjoy the rewards of its redemption in Heaven. Through Our Lord..." (paraphrase of the Collect for Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross)
You are all in our prayers.
Prayers for Beatrice and for the whole Russell family!
September 20th, 2024
Dear All
I am overjoyed to be able to share with you some wonderful news! Beatrice was put under anesthesia and was ready to be taken into surgery. After half an hour, the surgeon came out and told Jennifer in these words, "The abnormal tissue is no longer there. I kept looking at the CT and it was there. I know I'm not crazy, but it has disappeared." She even showed her the CT images and the scope images from today to prove to her that she isn't crazy or trying to do surgery unnecessarily. Jennifer attributes this miracle to all the prayers begging for Fr. McNamara's intercession. Thank you everyone!
September 19th, 2024
Once again, we are beseeching everyone to please continue to pray for Beatrice. She will not be coming home tomorrow, instead she will have a second surgery in the afternoon to examine/remove an unknown tissue in her throat. Let us pray that it is nothing serious. Our Lady of Sorrows, Fr. McNamara pray for her! Thank you!
September 18th, 2024
Great News! Beatrice should be able to return home on Friday where she can continue to recover from her brain surgery. Over the next few months, it is expected that the remainder of the tumor should collapse on itself and form a ball, and the remainder will be removed in a future operation. Thanks to your generosity, Jennifer will be able to stay home and help Beatrice as she continues to recover from this major surgery.
September 16th, 2024
On Friday Beatrice was moved out of the ICU and over to the Neuro floor. She is slowly recovering and is finally able to eat a little bit with the help of medication. Today PT, OT, and ST will come by to begin therapy. She was even able to sit in the recliner with her eye patch and look at a magazine! Everything that she does is very exhausting, but that is to be expected. Jennifer is very hopeful that Beatrice will continue to make progress thanks to all the prayers and sacrifices that have been offered for her. Deo Gratias!
September 13th, 2024
The surgeon has informed Jennifer that he is pleased with the MRI results. There is some swelling on the brain, but that is to be expected after a 12-hour surgery. There was some cerebral fluid leakage from a small pinhole spot yesterday. It was sutured and has not leaked since. Beatrice will hopefully be out of ICU today. She still needs to be able to eat and get up on her own. Recovery time from this surgery will be approximately 6-8+ weeks. Eventually, she will have a second surgery performed to remove the remainder of the tumor (maybe 6 months out). Please continue the prayers for a full recovery! Jennifer is much consoled and has peace of mind from all your prayers and support. It is also a heavy weight off her mind to know that she now has the ability to stay home and help her daughter recover from the surgery thanks to everyone's generosity. If anyone noticed that the fundraising amount was raised, it is only because I had no idea where to begin and how much was needed. Jennifer never wants to impose on anyone, she likes to be the one to help others. Fortunately, she has a family member with her who was able to assess and update me on her true needs. May God bless you all for your help!
September 12th, 2024
The MRI is scheduled for 7 PM this evening. Update to follow. She was in good spirits this morning and extubated. There was some pain on her left side
September 12th, 2024
Thanks be to God that the surgery is now over. Beatrice will be intubated in ICU through the night. The surgeon will not know the success of the surgery until they do another MRI. Still a long road to recovery and more surgery to be scheduled in the future. Please keep praying to Our Lady of Sorrows and Fr. McNamara!
September 11th, 2024
Beatrice is still in surgery as it did not start until 9AM. She is stable and the surgery is progressing as planned.
September 11th, 2024
This morning just before Beatrice prepares for surgery, she is in good spirits. Thank you to everyone for your prayers and support, they are much appreciated!
