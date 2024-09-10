Campaign Image

Open Hand Ranch Bale Money

Goal:

 USD $6,000

Raised:

 USD $2,145

Campaign created by Meaghan Crane

Campaign funds will be received by Open Hand Ranch

Open Hand Ranch is a Christian ministry that employs rescued horses in mentoring children and youth in central Wyoming. Many of our kids face challenges in their lives. Learning, physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and family challenges can erode a child's confidence in themselves and others. We seek to meet those challenges with positive, encouraging encounters with horses and God. Mentors work one on one with a child  to teach principles of trust and leadership as they work with horses, using the relationship between child and horse as an illustration of our relationship with God through Jesus Christ. 

In order to offer this service free of charge, we have to raise the funds to feed and care for our horses. Would you please consider a donation of any size to provide winter hay?  Our goal is to raise $6,000.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 55.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Jill Birdsong
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for what you do!

As you see fit
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

May the Lord Jesus Christ Bless you richly!

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

I hope this helps

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying the Lord provides what you need.

