Open Hand Ranch Bale Money

Open Hand Ranch is a Christian ministry that employs rescued horses in mentoring children and youth in central Wyoming. Many of our kids face challenges in their lives. Learning, physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and family challenges can erode a child's confidence in themselves and others. We seek to meet those challenges with positive, encouraging encounters with horses and God. Mentors work one on one with a child to teach principles of trust and leadership as they work with horses, using the relationship between child and horse as an illustration of our relationship with God through Jesus Christ.

In order to offer this service free of charge, we have to raise the funds to feed and care for our horses. Would you please consider a donation of any size to provide winter hay? Our goal is to raise $6,000.