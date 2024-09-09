Supporting Troy “Tire man” Puetz

Troy Puetz is about the closest to the perfect father one could ask for. Motivating, strong, kind, and willing to help anybody in need. He also raised a family with a passion for the automotive, something I, his oldest son would take to heart. Troy is my hero and I model who I want to be after everything he has taught me and done for me.

In December 2023 Troy was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, around the same time I became engaged to my now Wife. Between chemo treatments, Troy would drive 4 hours one way to help me with the daunting task of getting my 1953 Chevy ready for the September wedding. Despite being in pain, feeling unwell and battling this disease, he was still as strong as I could remember. My truck got done in time thanks to his knowledge, his compassion and his willingness to go the extra mile for his kids.

Troy also had a 1988 CK1500 Sierra that was a survivor through and through. Blue and Silver, the truck retained its original color scheme despite a storm 10 years ago totaling the body. Each panel was massaged back to life and Troy began the process of modifying and making the truck his own. But life got in the way, Troy was always there for his kid’s projects, seeing each of us through college and our ups and downs. Typical of Troy, he put his family’s wants before his own. We dreamed of seeing that truck on the road again and on the day of my wedding, I got that wish granted.

Troy had worked extremely hard, fighting not only his health at times but also the struggles of getting a hefty project like this truck ready in just a matter of months. We took photos of the trucks together as the last of the family photos. Last thing I said while we stood in front of our projects, now completed, was how happy I was to see it again and how incredible it looked and sounded. I then pulled away to turn around on the narrow road we had posed the trucks on and came back down the road to the truck engulfed in flames and my father fighting the flames to his best efforts. The truck was already gone. My dad’s countless hours, dollars, sweat and tears were up in smoke. We embraced, we cried, and we had to accept what had just happened. Two days after completion and it was gone.

This campaign is designed to allow Troy to have the ability to finish the 1968 C10 that he had bought years ago with the intent to sell. The Sierra is a loss, but I intend to try and purchase the truck and restore it back to my dad’s vision. With cancer being part of his life, I want him to have something he can be proud of, something he deserves, something he can enjoy the way he’s done for all of us. The funds will go directly to Troy to offset the cost of the loss of the Sierra (insurance did not cover) so he can hopefully comfortably build his dream truck.

Thank you for listening, and thank you for however much you are able to contribute

-Taj