Support for Carolyn Riemann

On August 23rd Carolyn lost her husband Charles after he spent 3-days in the hospital. As she begins this new chapter in her life, it is also coming with significant financial strains. Unfortunately, there was not a life insurance policy in place and the funds he was receiving from the VA were pulled back it will be 3-months at the earliest when an income will start to come back in.



Charlie served in the Navy as an assault boat coxswain and decoy with the Frogmen (SEALS) and was in the second Underwater Demolition Team (UDT) in Vietnam.

He was also a Deputy in Blaine County for 23 years and 2 years with the boat patrol. Charlie also participated in World Police and Fire Games from 1985-1987 winning fifth place in the world twice. After retirement, he worked as a TSA supervisor at Friedman Memorial Airport and a security guard at Atlantic Aviation.

He served his country and community with pride. He will be missed greatly. Hoorah!

You can also visit his his obituary here: https://memorials.whitereynoldschapel.com/charles-riemann/5478172/index.php