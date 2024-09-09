Campaign Image

Join Jennifer in her Fight

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $3,835

Campaign created by Melissa Thomas

Campaign funds will be received by Luke Wiley

Meet Jennifer. Awesome Momma of 5. Homeschooler. Believer.

She is now battling breast cancer and due to long-term health problems, she and her husband are afraid her body won't handle chemo and radiation very well and want to bring in as much natural treatments as they can. Medical insurance covers the big pharma treatments---of course. But the good stuff, is very expensive and NOT covered by medical insurance.

Please consider donating a ONE time or ONGOING gift that can help this Momma get well and cancer free.

Recent Donations
Show:
Terri Love
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

He is the God of Peace.

Robin
$ 75.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you and your family. Love you

Trever Haugen
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you to have complete healing by the Great Physician.

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
3 months ago

We’re praying for you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers for healing.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

You and your family are such a blessing to many. We pray for complete healing.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
3 months ago

LOVE YOU!!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers for.your Mom and family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying and believing for healing!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for the entire Wiley Family. What a great and fun crew.

Conservative Grassroot HQ
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

On behalf of all the HQ volunteers. We are praying for your health and for a complete healing.

Joe and Erin
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for healing, provision, and peace

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
4 months ago

Psalm 46:5—“God is within her, she will not fall; God will help her at break of day.” Praying for you and your family every day. You're a blessing to many.

Diana Gladfelter
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

God bless and heal you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for complete healing 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

May Gods blessings be upon this beautiful family and provide a way financially for Jennifer to receive alternative medical treatment.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

