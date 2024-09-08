Isaac Thomas J6 Legal Defense Fund

Raised:
Isaac Thomas is a 21-year-old Jan 6th defendant from Flint, MI. At the age of 18, he traveled to DC to attend his first ever political rally and exercise his 1st amendment right to protest peacefully. He committed ZERO acts of destruction or violence.
Isaac was emancipated from the foster care system at 16 years old after enduring years of abuse and neglect while under the care and custody of the Department of Health and Human Services. Isaac became politically active after his emancipation in 2019 due to his firsthand experiences of a failed system. He is being persecuted because of his opposition to a corrupt establishment.
The media continues to slander Isaac with biased news coverage of his case which has resulted in him being threatened and harassed on multiple occasions. Despite the injustice of his circumstances, he continues to fight to expose the truth and trusts in God to guide him.
Isaac continues to advocate for all victims of incompetent and corrupt government policies, but he is being crushed by legal bills that continue to mount and desperately needs your support. Any donations and prayers would be greatly appreciated.
**This is a new legal fund. Mr. Thomas is no longer with the organization that managed the previous one."
Isaac, I heard your story of foster abuse on top of the J6 abuse of power. God surely has big plans for you. Thank you for standing strong against evil. You are in my prayers.
I am praying for all the God-fearing patriots.
12-11-2024 I heard your heart wrenching story for the first time on the Joe Hoft Show. So sorry for the horrible treatment you and so many other children have and are experiencing under the evil leadership of HHS, state of Michigan, and undoubtedly all the other states. So thankful you have are now a committed Christian and under God's leadership. May God continue to bless you.
God bless and Godspeed, Isaac, and all your compatriots. You are in our hearts and prayers.
Please Lord God, help Isaac.
GOD BE WITH YOU.
KJV: James 1:27 Pure religion and undefiled before God and the Father is this, To visit the fatherless (orphans) and widows in their affliction, and to keep himself unspotted from the world. Precious Isaac, dwell on the light of the Word for in it you will find strength.
Look! Here comes Lord Yahweh as a victorious warrior; he triumphs with his awesome power. Watch as he brings with him his reward and the spoils of victory to give to his people. (Isa 40:10) My help comes from the Lord, Who made heaven and earth. (Ps 121:2) God is fighting for you. You are more than a conqueror. By God's grace and mercy you will see God's goodness in the land of the living!
God bless you, Isaac. He will never leave you or forsake you—His name is Faithful and True.
Good Luck Isaac!!!
Daily praying for the J6ers. Hoping and praying Trump will step up and do right for the J6ers. Fingers crossed.
You’re an encouragement to me. You’re so brave. Prayers for you & your attorney.
Hi Isaac! "If God be for you, who can be against you?" No one! God is with you and He is fighting for and through you!
Hang in there, the tables have turned, YOU WILL get that justice you so deserve. GOD WINS!
Believe God has the complete word for your life. We are all tested, some more than others. Never give up, you are loved.
Keep praying. Never stop. Join with our prayers and you will see miracles galore (just like Trump's Victory over Death).
