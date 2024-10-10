Help the Wright Family Back on Our Feet

Though it has been an incredible year and we've made some headway as a family, we currently have a major set back looming as my husband, Tom, has had an accident on a table saw. Three of his fingers are out of commission, having been cut to the bone, including one tendon and loss of the nail bed and top of one thumb. Though he has about a week of paid sick leave to cover some expenses (rent, bills, groceries, etc) this won't account for incoming medical expenses or the entirely of our needs until he his cleared by doctors to work again (roughly two months). Thankfully, his job will not be letting him go, and will be happy to have him back on the clock once he is cleared to work by his doctor. But they are unable to utilize him even with lessened duties because it's a liability. Being a stay at home mother, I can only work so much and in so many ways, as I am still breastfeeding our infant and caring for our toddler. My husband losing capabilities in his fingers means he's unable to do infant care to the degree that would allow me to be out of the home for any length of time. While I am seeking babysitting jobs and postpartum mother care opportunities, we are still in need of some funds to cover costs as we've just built to a place of paying back debt and affording our month to month needs. We would appreciate any consideration and donation, though prayer is also very much welcomed. Thank you in advance for your prayers and consideration! For the sake of the privacy of our children, our photos will not include their faces.