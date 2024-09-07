Donate to Mika of the Family Rasila

Campaign Image

My name is Patti and I help Mika with his book sales and finances.  He has asked me to set up this GiveSendGo to help him acquire tools, clothing, and other necessities for getting back to doing what he enjoys ... creating beautiful additions and renovations in the construction business.  His dream is to build his own cabin in the woods but for now he needs help in purchasing the right materials for him to financially move forward after his eye-opening experience in the U.S.  Whatever you can donate would be much appreciated.  Thank you. 

Recent Donations
B Bengert
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Terri
$ 300.00 CAD
1 month ago

Stay warm

30
$ 30.00 CAD
1 month ago

All the best Mika Thinking of you ❤️

Rowan Kolasa
$ 30.00 CAD
2 months ago

Julie Satriani
$ 20.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
2 months ago

Don't get jood out .

SovereignPersonStef
$ 14.00 CAD
2 months ago

Mika, thank you so much for allowing me to download your book. Keep up the faith, brother.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 CAD
2 months ago

Good luck my friend

Julie Satriani
$ 20.00 CAD
4 months ago

Hope this helps Mika.

Kathy Field
$ 50.00 CAD
4 months ago

Give em Mika

Gift
$ 35.00 CAD
4 months ago

It sucks to be tortured for doing the right thing. We care about you Mika

BAB
$ 100.00 CAD
4 months ago

