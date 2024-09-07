Donate to Mika of the Family Rasila

My name is Patti and I help Mika with his book sales and finances. He has asked me to set up this GiveSendGo to help him acquire tools, clothing, and other necessities for getting back to doing what he enjoys ... creating beautiful additions and renovations in the construction business. His dream is to build his own cabin in the woods but for now he needs help in purchasing the right materials for him to financially move forward after his eye-opening experience in the U.S. Whatever you can donate would be much appreciated. Thank you.

