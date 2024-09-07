Please Help Mary! We All need somebody to lean on!

Dear Friends,

I would like you to meet my friend Mary. I pray her story will touch your heart and inspire you to pray for her needs. And, if you are able and feel called by Our Lord to contribute money and/or other forms of support, we would be so incredibly grateful. No amount is too small every bit of your generous heart matters and in giving thanks to God, and putting it in his hands, he has a way to multiply it.

Mary has a beautiful spirit, she has a wonderful sense of humor and she is one determined and hard working woman who is always helping others and her beloved animals. For years, and years, probably her entire adult life, she goes out every night to different areas in White Plains to feed the stray cats.

Mary has lived in White Plains her whole life. She was an only child, and both of her parents have long passed away. Mary has no family to rely on for comfort, for company or for help in her time of need. Mary’s parents were wonderfully loving, and raised her to know she is kind, strong, smart, beautiful and courageous!

Mary was born with cerebral palsy and her dad and mom took all the great care that they could for her and put braces on her legs and brought her down to Rye beach when she was little in the summers to walk in the sand to strengthen her legs. Now at age 72 Mary doesn’t have good balance and she often falls sustaining injury to her head and body. Mary has been in and out of hospital with stomach issues and injuries to her head.

Mary lived in my apartment building for about seven years and was evicted because her rent went up so high and she could no longer afford to pay rent since she is living on a small amount of social security and working a side job.

After Mary was evicted, she came to live with me for about nine months and slept on my couch! This was such a blessed experience for both of us to see how God puts all the love in our hearts when we help those in need. A room finally opened up at the YMCA where she lived for three years. The YMCA has since been torn down and Mary found herself displaced again. She finally found an apartment which has been a blessing, but it also has been difficult for her. The management doesn’t keep the building well and the elevator constantly breaks down. She lives on the fifth floor so she can’t walk up five flights of stairs, and when the elevator goes down, she could be trapped in her apartment for days but thank God again, he’s been putting people in her life to help her. The taxi driver comes and helps her so it’s just such a testimony to see how God rescues and saves. Unfortunately we just heard news that the taxi driver is no longer working he has retired and so we pray for someone to be available to give her rides when she needs especially in the wind and rain to help her get to work which is just about 1 mile from home but with her disability it is impossible without help.

The greatest gift is your prayers for Mary that she would have hope again as things are getting very desperate for her. The rent goes up January 1 and she is living on meager means - barely surviving. Pray that God would open up a living situation for her as she grows older that would be safe and secure for her and where she can have her beloved cats. Praise & pray she would remember and know even more fully of God’s great love and faithfulness to her in every season.

Mary can’t hear well and her verbal communication is difficult. I have been trying to connect her to resources but the system is extremely difficult to navigate and we have had road blocks everywhere:

Mary desperately needs financial help for medical needs and especially for rent and food- Her rent is $1,450 a month and her Social Security is $1,350, a great deficit. She works five days a week taking care of someone’s cats, does his laundry and grocery shopping that requires her to walk all over White Plains. She earns very little - on average about $185 week; however, if she is sick, or if it rains or it is too windy, she cannot walk and so she is not paid. Each year I buy her two grocery carts as she wears the wheels down to shreds from so much walking. She also needs shoes because she goes through them so fast.

Mary’s been feeling very depressed lately as she was in the ER with a terrible injury to her left arm and now she is unable to hold onto her cart to walk to work and she is extremely worried and stressed that she won’t make her rent.

Mary does need money to help her in this next year ahead and so my prayer is that we would be able to raise the goal amount of $25,000 to have her rent paid and some extra to help her with food and clothes so that she can rest easy at night and especially that she would know that many people love her and care for her and have a heart to help her. Even though you don’t know her personally, our hearts are moved with compassion for the least of these.

As Jesus said, It is more Blessed to give then to receive. And to care for the widow and the orphan. May you be blessed abundantly as you give to her needs whether in prayer or in monetary help.

Blessings of God’s peace & love be with you all.