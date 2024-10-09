Support for Kayden's Journey

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $3,685
Campaign funds will be received by Krystal Thomas
Hello friends and family!
My name is Quandra and back in November of 2023, our family received the news that my nephew Kayden was being diagnosed with leukemia. It has been a journey, with July having been the hardest month yet. Kayden endured 10 seizures within a 24 hour period that resulted in him needing to be flight transported to Houston from Tulsa. But the Lord has been faithful and within 4 days and much prayer, Kayden was up and moving by the healing power of our Savior!
We are standing strong on the promises of God and He has not failed us! He continues to perform miracle after miracle through Kayden, who remains in remission! We do currently live in Tulsa and in order for him to continue to have the best treatment possible, in alignment with our faith and what we know God is doing, he has had to travel weekly to MD Anderson in Houston. As you can imagine, this has been quite costly and has resulted in a lot of travel expenses, as well as my sister missing quite a bit of time from work. Unfortunately, the bills have still continued to come in on top of the additional medical and travel expenses. Though the Lord is providing, she is a single mom in need of support.
While leaving Houston recently, my sister, Kayden, and my sister’s daughter were also hit by someone in an accident. The driver had no license, no insurance, and the car didn’t even belong to them. So car repair has been added to the growing list of bills. But even in that, the Lord was covering them and they made it back to Tulsa alive and well!!
They are currently in a rental while their car is being repaired in Houston. We know the Lord will continue to provide! Ideally, something like a travel vehicle or RV would help to save on traveling expenses with as frequent as the commute is currently.
Anything that anyone can help with would be much appreciated! Whether it be help with keeping the rental, monetary support, food, and especially prayers and strong warriors in faith, we appreciate it all! Please feel free to reach out to me directly as well if you would like to show support outside of GoFundMe. Her cash app tag is $KrysThom4 if you would like to donate to the family without fees. Please understand that I would like to be the main source of communication for this endeavor so that my sister can be free to focus on Kayden without having to field and coordinate with several parties.
We appreciate everyone dearly and know that God is continuing to work and He has NEVER failed! We pray that God multiply your sowing 100 fold for you to reap!
Praying for healing and strength!
Praying for you!
Love you guys may the Lord bless and keep you in Jesus Name!!!
Complete, Total, Absolute Healing is your portion! This will be a great testimony of what Jesus can do when we trust Him.
Prayers and healing wishes!!
Continuing to pray for healing 🙏. I know the lord will continue to provide as always.
God is with you and your family, and He is a God of the miraculous! Keep your faith up and know that you have many prayers on your behalf. God Bless!
Kayden my man, we continue to pray for you everyday. As you walk this journey don’t ever forget how many people are rooting for you. Love you bro!! 👊
Praying for Kayden since we heard! Thank you for sharing this place to give safely and easily. Blessings!
November 21st, 2024
Update from Krystal!
“We’re at the end of our month stay in Houston🙌🏾 It’s been a challenge for Kayden & I both for sure in different ways, but God is faithful. The Lord sent His angels on earth and provision to help us along the way. Many stepped in to help me take care of not just Kayden, but Nikayla, Kayden’s puppy, and the house. When I got tired and overwhelmed (though I tried not to) from traveling back and forth to work, trying to get time with Nikayla, work itself, etc., someone always at that moment checked in on me and stepped in to help. Abba knows what we need. Finances are definitely a struggle, but I won’t complain. Believing every need will be met in Jesus Name!
Kayden requested a haircut last week so I took him to one here in Houston- he chose cut his mini fro lol.
Today Kayden gets disconnected from the little backpack pump and PICC line will be removed. We head home early tomorrow morning. Immunotherapy has been excellent for him! He’s had no side effects, no issues, & no extra visits to the hospital. Kayden is so ready to go home!!
It was last year on today Kayden was first admitted and diagnosed. The Lord has brought Kayden a mighty long way!
Thank you fam for your love, prayers, and continued support. I’m not sure about next steps, so please pray for clarity for me on upcoming decisions.
*Adding a pic to the update this time for y’all. This park in Houston is beautiful! Kayden had several adventures while here for a month, but I think he went to this park like 3 times lol.
October 9th, 2024
We got some great news from the doctor yesterday! Praise report time!!
Great news Part 1:
Kayden just ended the 2nd cycle on his plan with MD Anderson- testing was good and received 1 dose of chemo. 1 chemistry came back low so they put him on vitamin K to help. Other than that, no issues, no side effects, & still in remission praise God!
Great news Part 2:
He will start immunotherapy next. Due to the seizures this was pushed back, but as reported before Kayden had a swift and full recovery, and he’s gone through the last 57 days with very minimal side effects from treatment.
Great news Part 3:
Originally, we were told he’d have to be in hospital for 28 days for immunotherapy. This was due to the treatment- immunotherapy treatment is given daily and tests are run daily. Now that is not the case! Instead of in hospital for the full cycle, they will treat him as outpatient 🙌🏾🙌🏾
Kayden is extremely happy he doesn’t have to stay in hospital for a month- as am I.
The Lord is great and mighty and He responses to our prayers- we appreciate all love and prayers that’s been shown and given during this season of our lives.
Our next steps- we don’t have to be in hospital, but we do have to stay in Houston for the 28 day cycle. We are going to need housing during this time.
The hospital has connections such as Ronald McDonald house & the rotary club house, however both are full. We are on the wait list. There are a couple other options, however they are shared spaces and with Kayden’s immune system, the port and vein being accessed- we need a clean, safe space.
An RV is something we’ve been wanting for these times, but we are still praying through that.
I am taking time off work to stay with Kayden. I’ve used all my paid time so this will be unpaid. I’ve received paid time donations from others at work to help cover previous days that would have been unpaid! Huge blessing!
With what’s been given/ donated previously, I was able to catch up on bills and make arrangements with others. It’s also helped travel and the unexpected expenses like the car accident in August. Though it has been quite costly and quite the journey, I thank the Lord Kayden is able to receive this therapy instead of the increased chemotherapy, so we continue on by faith and I’m reaching out again. Kayden’s testimony is a great one!
Anything that you are able to do to help us at this time is greatly appreciated- nothing is too great or small.
Thank you again in advance for all the prayers, love, & support.
Love and Blessings to you!
Zelle - (918)883-4561
Cash App - $KrysThom4
PayPal - @krysthom4
September 28th, 2024
Hello all! Wanted to give an update on Kayden’s journey
Krystal was able to get her vehicle back from the shop from the accident, praise God! Due to your contributions, the EXACT AMOUNT that was due at the time of her turning in the rental was covered by GiveSendGo donations!! Our God did provide and we are thankful that you allowed Him to use you to do so! 🙏🏼
We do ask for your continued support as there are bills that continue to roll in for treatment and all of Kayden’s prescriptions are not covered on insurance. Krystal just received another bill of $2300 so that is our next goal to cover! Please seek the Lord on if He would have you contribute to that goal 🙏🏼
On Thursday, we traveled to MDA for day 41 of Kayden’s treatment cycle. We received some unfavorable test results but after retesting, God fixed those numbers as only He can!! 🙌🏽💃🏻 This cycle has 57 days on the treatment plan and then Kayden will move to Immunotherapy, which will require him to be in the hospital for 28 days. With that being roughly 2 weeks away, we are looking to raise as much support for them as possible to be sustained for that full month without any worries! We have watched God move several times throughout this journey and know He will do it again!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.