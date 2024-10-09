Support for Kayden's Journey

Hello friends and family!





My name is Quandra and back in November of 2023, our family received the news that my nephew Kayden was being diagnosed with leukemia. It has been a journey, with July having been the hardest month yet. Kayden endured 10 seizures within a 24 hour period that resulted in him needing to be flight transported to Houston from Tulsa. But the Lord has been faithful and within 4 days and much prayer, Kayden was up and moving by the healing power of our Savior!





We are standing strong on the promises of God and He has not failed us! He continues to perform miracle after miracle through Kayden, who remains in remission! We do currently live in Tulsa and in order for him to continue to have the best treatment possible, in alignment with our faith and what we know God is doing, he has had to travel weekly to MD Anderson in Houston. As you can imagine, this has been quite costly and has resulted in a lot of travel expenses, as well as my sister missing quite a bit of time from work. Unfortunately, the bills have still continued to come in on top of the additional medical and travel expenses. Though the Lord is providing, she is a single mom in need of support.





While leaving Houston recently, my sister, Kayden, and my sister’s daughter were also hit by someone in an accident. The driver had no license, no insurance, and the car didn’t even belong to them. So car repair has been added to the growing list of bills. But even in that, the Lord was covering them and they made it back to Tulsa alive and well!!





They are currently in a rental while their car is being repaired in Houston. We know the Lord will continue to provide! Ideally, something like a travel vehicle or RV would help to save on traveling expenses with as frequent as the commute is currently.





Anything that anyone can help with would be much appreciated! Whether it be help with keeping the rental, monetary support, food, and especially prayers and strong warriors in faith, we appreciate it all! Please feel free to reach out to me directly as well if you would like to show support outside of GoFundMe. Her cash app tag is $KrysThom4 if you would like to donate to the family without fees. Please understand that I would like to be the main source of communication for this endeavor so that my sister can be free to focus on Kayden without having to field and coordinate with several parties.





We appreciate everyone dearly and know that God is continuing to work and He has NEVER failed! We pray that God multiply your sowing 100 fold for you to reap!