ICKSP seminary candidate - Conor Williams

Hello. My name is Conor Williams. I am entering my pre-Seminary year of formation with the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest this September at St. Mary Oratory in Illinois. My home parish is St. Martin de Tours, the mother church of Acadiana founded in 1765, located in the diocese of Lafayette, Louisiana. This diocese is steeped in a rich and beautiful history of Catholicism, French and Spanish cultures, hospitality, and families joyfully sharing traditions. With great joy, I am entering into a new family with the Institute. After being an altar server in the old Roman rite for over 11 years, I am extremely excited for this opportunity to be part of the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest and to hopefully serve the Church in holy priesthood. There is a financial need of $600 monthly to be met for this year of formation. Thank you to all who assist with this need. Be assured of my daily prayers for you, your intentions, and your families.
In the Heart of Christ the King,
Conor
I pray that you had a wonderful time visiting with your family & friends over the Christmas holidays. God bless.
Best of luck, Conor. Please keep our family in your prayers.
You are in my prayers
Happy Advent, Hope you are having a Blessed Advent. Praying for you and your family.
Praying for you. God bless you and your family as well!
Pax! Blessed Advent!
Best of luck, Conor. Please keep our family in your prayers.
Happy Advent
Bless you Connor for answering Gods call. My prayers are with you and your family. I pray that you will return to Lafayette some day and we can attend your masses.
