ICKSP seminary candidate - Conor Williams

 USD $600

 USD $2,132

 USD $451

Hello. My name is Conor Williams. I am entering my pre-Seminary year of formation with the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest this September at St. Mary Oratory in Illinois. My home parish is St. Martin de Tours, the mother church of Acadiana founded in 1765, located in the diocese of Lafayette, Louisiana. This diocese is steeped in a rich and beautiful history of Catholicism, French and Spanish cultures, hospitality, and families joyfully sharing traditions. With great joy, I am entering into a new family with the Institute. After being an altar server in the old Roman rite for over 11 years, I am extremely excited for this opportunity to be part of the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest and to hopefully serve the Church in holy priesthood. There is a financial need of $600 monthly to be met for this year of formation. Thank you to all who assist with this need. Be assured of my daily prayers for you, your intentions, and your families.

In the Heart of Christ the King,

Conor

Carmen
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

I pray that you had a wonderful time visiting with your family & friends over the Christmas holidays. God bless.

Anonymous Giver
$ 101.00 USD
7 days ago

The Fontenot Family
$ 200.00 USD
10 days ago

Best of luck, Conor. Please keep our family in your prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

You are in my prayers

The Duplechains
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

J Lewis
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Happy Advent, Hope you are having a Blessed Advent. Praying for you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 101.00 USD
1 month ago

Metrejeans
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you. God bless you and your family as well!

The Duplechains
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Pax! Blessed Advent!

The Fontenot Family
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Best of luck, Conor. Please keep our family in your prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Happy Advent from Fr AM
$ 228.00 USD
1 month ago

Happy Advent

Marlene
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 101.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 101.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Carmen
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Bless you Connor for answering Gods call. My prayers are with you and your family. I pray that you will return to Lafayette some day and we can attend your masses.

