SUPPORTING MICHAEL JACKSON'S LEGAL BATTLES

Hello, my name is Michael Jackson. I am a single father living in southeastern Saskatchewan.

In 2021 I took the drastic measure of going into hiding with my 7-year-old daughter Sarah to prevent her mother from jabbing her with the shot. We were found after 3 months and I was charged with Abduction in Contravention of a Parenting Order.

I was denied bail and spent a year in a supermax Jail in Regina Saskatchewan. I was released on bail in February 2023 and have been on bail until now.

I was denied legal representation from Legal Aid of Saskatchewan and ended up representing myself at trial in May 2024.

There have been many instances of corruption in my case including not allowing expert witnesses such as Dr. Byram Bridle, the court allowing double jeopardy, denying me bail for made up reasons, the trial judge intentionally instructing the jury to find me guilty.

And the most heinous of all the Saskatchewan Court of King's Bench willfully barring me from any contact whatsoever with Sarah for over 2 1/2 years.

I am now awaiting sentencing where they are seeking to return me to jail again.

I plan on appealing the wrongful verdict Justice McMillan-Brown unlawfully directed the jury to give as well as the many corrupt decisions rendered with respect to my trial. The cost of that appeal is $22,000.00.

Sarah and I have been victims of a court bent on making an example of me because of the jab. And we need your help and support.

I am also fighting in family court to be able to see Sarah again. But unfortunately, the court in Saskatchewan is extremely corrupt. And without reason they have been keeping us apart. So, if this fundraiser is successful, I would also be raising the amount needed to try and find an honest lawyer to assist with that as well.

I am on twitter @Godsoffense and will now begin to post the actions of the court and how they have treated me as a political prisoner and using me to deter other parents from fighting for their children.

I am hoping that this will touch the heart of those who truly recognize that this is a spiritual battle for our children. And that these corrupt governments will stop at nothing to not only control our children's future but, if necessary, take them away from us.

I am going to try and release more details on social media as soon as possible so you can be made aware at just how coruupt and heinous our situation is.

We cannot fight this massive battle alone and humbly ask for your support.

Thank you, Michael Jackson