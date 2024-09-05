Campaign Image

Nicky's cancer battle

Dear Friends and Family,


I’m reaching out to share the heartbreaking news that my brother-in-law, Nicky, is once again battling cancer. Earlier this year, Nicky was diagnosed with stage 3 rectal cancer. After months of intensive chemotherapy and radiation, he was declared cancer-free, and we were overjoyed to hear that surgery was no longer needed. We felt as though we had reached the highest high.


However, this relief was short-lived. In early August, a routine upper endoscopy and endoscopic ultrasound revealed that Nicky now has stage 4 metastatic stomach cancer that has spread to his liver. He will soon begin treatments at Memorial Sloan Kettering, and while the road ahead is daunting, Nicky remains hopeful and determined. His fighting spirit is unwavering—he proudly declares, "I am a fighter!! I am not going anywhere!!"


During this emotional roller coaster, Nicky, Dana, and our family need your support more than ever. We ask for your prayers and positive thoughts as we navigate this challenging journey together. If you are able to contribute financially, any donations will go directly to helping Nicky and his family cover medical expenses and focus on his treatment.


Thank you for your kindness and generosity. With your help, we are confident that Nicky will face this battle with the strength and courage that he has always shown.


With gratitude,

Therese 

Thank you all in advance and God bless ❤️

Recent Donations
Chris Moore
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Mark and Carol Breller
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Wishing you a full recovery.

Barbara gentile
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Prays and love keep fighting Nicky

cindy
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Keep fighting you will beat this..... stay strong

Patty
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Love and LOTS OF PRAYERS!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Hey day…just a little something. Praying for you guys.

Giovanni Gambino
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Robert Bianco
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Joe Gioia
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Keep fighting Nick!

Calvin Yetter
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

My condolences to the family

Joseph Romano
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Karen
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

God Bless you and your family. Your Hylan family isWe praying for you and your family.

Sean P
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Best of luck, Nick. God bless you and you're family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

You can fight this Nick. Stay strong and hopeful.

Mike E
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Keep Fighting!!

Michael T
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

JROC
$ 300.00 USD
3 months ago

Aroc
$ 300.00 USD
3 months ago

