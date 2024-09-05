J6 prisoners

Hello,

Arthur and Jessica were at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. They were both arrested in March of 2023 and charged with a federal felony of civil disorder. They were sentenced to prison in February 2024. Arthur surrendered in April and is still in prison, serving his sentence. Jessica surrendered in June and was recently released, Aug 30th. They have 4 children together and Arthur was their main source of income. Jessica has homeschooled and stayed home to take care of their children for the past 15 years. In the time that they have been incarcerated 2 of their children have been hospitalized. Their oldest, son 19, was in a severe motorcycle accident that has made working impossible due to his injuries. Their oldest daughter 17 had a relapse with her eating disorder and has been in and out of the hospital. Their younger two (14 and almost 13) have dealt with the emotional turmoil that came with both their parents being ripped away from them, and being separated from their older siblings. Arthur and Jessica have always been in the kids lives and involved in everything with their children. They have been together for 21 years, and celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in prison, in Aug. Arthur spent his 40th birthday in prison and will miss Jessica's 40th birthday. They both missed 2 of their children's birthdays this past summer as well. Arthur was sent to Chicago, 3 1/2 hours from his children and family. Arthur received 8 months even after his assist in saving officer Fanone's life and has never been in trouble before. Jessica was sent to Hazleton, in West Virginia, 6 1/2 hours away from her children and family. She was supposed to be in a satellite camp, or so that's what they told her, but she ended up in a secure female facility. A woman who has never been in trouble before and was only sentenced with 90 days. Arthur owns his own general contractor company and is a real estate broker, in Indiana, but since the arrest he has lost wages and contracts due to the backlash from the arrest. They have been threatened, harassed, and left bad reviews from random strangers for the last year and half. Arthur and Jessica are good people that do whatever they can for their family and friends. They are always quick to help people in need. They are in need of some help with groceries and bills until they get back on our feet once Arthur is released and they can get back to work. This experience has put a toll on the 6 of them, plus all of the family that stepped up to help with the kids while they were away, plus the PTSD and trauma this has caused Arthur and Jessica.