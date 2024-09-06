Help Save A Vulnerable Senior's Home

Please help senior Linda Clark SAVE HER HOME!

Linda Clark has been a vital and valuable member of our Freedom Rising community for many years. She has been one of our most gracious hosts, generously making her home available to us for dozens of meetings and social gatherings. In particular, she has opened up her home for nearly 3 years to our twice a month Freedom Rising book group. Since the COVID lockdown we've had a comfortable place to meet and discuss books such as "The Real Anthony Fauci" by RFK Jr. and "The Bodies of Others" by Naomi Wolf. Often, she hired a person to set up, clean and prepare for our book event. She did all of this so we could meet in person to learn, grow and feel a community. She even paid $4000 to have a professional video produced - posted to YouTube - showing an intelligent discussion at one of our meetings, with the 6 members each summarizing and commenting on their favorite section of the RFK book.

Linda's family has lived in Santa Monica since the 1930s. She lives alone in the small, modest, never remodeled old house which she inherited from her parents. She was getting by financially by renting out a small cottage in her backyard until the City of Santa Monica abruptly revoked her permit. This bureaucratic decree killed her only source of income. Without it, she cannot pay any of her expenses, and so the City has started the foreclosure process on her family home. Even though Linda already had a permit from the City of Santa Monica allowing her to rent her backyard cottage, the City bureaucrats revoked it – giving no good reason, only blandly stating their new policy – and are now demanding a minimum of $5,000 for a new permit. If Linda paid for the new permit now, she would have nothing left to live on until she actually received the permit and could once again rent out her cottage.

In the backyard of her family home stands a huge, beautiful, 100 year-old tree that has been part of the neighborhood since its beginnings. We are sure that, if she is booted out, not only will the house be razed, but the tree will be removed.

Unfortunately, she has no family to ask for help. She has no home equity left, having used it up through taking out loans to survive on while fighting the revocation of her original permit. Her only family is her beloved senior dog "Gala tura" who was rescued from a puppy mill many years ago, and her beloved rescued cat, "Prince Charming".

Linda can only count on the generosity of kind, understanding people in her community. Some of her friends have chipped in, but she needs more just to pay for her living expenses. If she could get enough to tide her over until the permit is issued, she'd be OK.

Help us help a beloved member of our community keep her family home and pet family.

Blessings to you for your gift!