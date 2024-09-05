Support for Karen Lossing

Monthly Goal:
USD $4,200
Total Raised:
USD $2,075
Raised this month:
USD $0
Campaign funds will be received by Karen Lossing
Karen is a lovely homeschooling Mama who has selflessly served others for many years. Now she needs help from others in the Body of Christ. .
We are seeking help to pay for treatment for stage 4 cancer, after being told that there is nothing more that can be done to help Karen. She is also treating a severe chronic wound and praying for relief after nine months of extreme pain and unsuccessful treatments from the doctors.
Karen's family has been impacted financially by many doctor's appointments and necessary travel, in addition to constant bills to pay for treatments that insurance has refused to cover. The situation has been made more complicated by another challenge-- daily life with a precious special needs Child whose round-the-clock care has required her husband Joe to retire early. This has been a long and difficult journey for their family, and God's Mercy has been amazing to carry them through each day.
If you are willing and able to participate in the provision of God for Karen's healing journey, we would be so very grateful for donations and prayers!
So very sorry you are going through such a difficult time. Will continue to pray the Lord touches you with His healing touch and that you will see obvious glimpses of His love and provision for you and your family.
We love you Karen! May God bless you and keep you, and make His face shine upon you and give you peace!
Prayers and blessings, believing the Lord's best for Karen and family.
With love!
Lifting you up in prayer to our master healer and provider.
I love you my sweet friend ♡
Prayers for full healing sweet warrior mom Much love sent
I pray that the Lord will bless you with strength and healing; but above all, the perfect peace that surpasses all understanding; that he promises to those who trust in him and keep their minds on him.
May the Lord encourage and strengthen you.
May our Lord sustain you and your loved ones during this difficult time.
Dear Karen, Praying for you, dear friend! May our Lord uphold and sustain you all through this very difficult trial! Love you, in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ! Pam Leding Psalm 121
Praying for you Karen.
Karen, so sorry to hear about your illness. Prayers are with you. The Rileys
May the Lord be your help and your strength!
Prayers for healing ❤️🩹 I love Karen and Emmeline
November 16th, 2024
Update from Jen G:
So far, the treatments we have tried have not been as successful as Karen and her family had hoped. Several people we know have reported results with a special stem cell therapy, which helped when other methods failed. Please pray that we can raise the $4200 necessary to attempt this therapy, and that it would be a means for the miraculous healing Karen needs! We also request continued prayer for relief from pain, and strength and peace for the family. Thank you all!!
October 20th, 2024
We all want to share our grateful thanks for all of your gifts, prayers and messages 💝
We traveled up to Portland for a blood treatment and IV therapy on Friday. This is the third treatment for cleansing the blood and decreasing pain.
We have an zoom appointment on Tuesday to discuss with the doctor what's next.
Please pray for the pain to become more manageable and a strengthening for our Family.
We're praying for blessings for all of you and The Lord to receive the Glory in All
