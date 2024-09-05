Support for Karen Lossing

Karen is a lovely homeschooling Mama who has selflessly served others for many years. Now she needs help from others in the Body of Christ. .



We are seeking help to pay for treatment for stage 4 cancer, after being told that there is nothing more that can be done to help Karen. She is also treating a severe chronic wound and praying for relief after nine months of extreme pain and unsuccessful treatments from the doctors.



Karen's family has been impacted financially by many doctor's appointments and necessary travel, in addition to constant bills to pay for treatments that insurance has refused to cover. The situation has been made more complicated by another challenge-- daily life with a precious special needs Child whose round-the-clock care has required her husband Joe to retire early. This has been a long and difficult journey for their family, and God's Mercy has been amazing to carry them through each day.

If you are willing and able to participate in the provision of God for Karen's healing journey, we would be so very grateful for donations and prayers!