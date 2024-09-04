Into the Belly of the Transgender Beast

We’ve all heard how California Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed a bill to end parental notification when their children express a sexual identity different from their sex at school. What most people don’t know is that when parents stand up for biological reality and object to their children being sucked into sexual confusion, children are being taken from their parents by California Child Protective Services. We have entered the belly of the beast, fighting in court on behalf of one particular immigrant family whose child the State of California has taken from parents for this very reason.

And we need your help to fight this monster attacking our children and families, because we know that what happens in California does not stay in California. We have learned that kids confused about their sex are being taken into state custody by child protective services in other states around the country.

The Child & Parent Rights Campaign is a non-partisan, non-profit public interest law firm whose mission is to defend parental rights and protect children’s well-being against the harmful impacts of gender identity ideology.

The transgender ideology has evolved beyond the court of public opinion and into the court of law. With your support, we can fight and win cases like this one in state and federal courts, defeating this monster from its head, which will set legal precedents that can collapse systemic tentacles that have spread into our government, education, medical, media - even religious institutions.

The case of this immigrant family has national implications because it stands at the crossroads of parents’ fundamental right to protect and raise their child in accordance with the truth and the nationwide advance of gender identity ideology.

Please consider donating to this case AND helping us spread the word by sharing this story on social media.

Thank you!



