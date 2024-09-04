Into the Belly of the Transgender Beast

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $18,415

Campaign created by Child & Parental Rights Campaign

Campaign funds will be received by Child & Parental Rights Campaign

Into the Belly of the Transgender Beast

We’ve all heard how California Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed a bill to end parental notification when their children express a sexual identity different from their sex at school. What most people don’t know is that when parents stand up for biological reality and object to their children being sucked into sexual confusion, children are being taken from their parents by California Child Protective Services. We have entered the belly of the beast, fighting in court on behalf of one particular immigrant family whose child the State of California has taken from parents for this very reason.

And we need your help to fight this monster attacking our children and families, because we know that what happens in California does not stay in California. We have learned that kids confused about their sex are being taken into state custody by child protective services in other states around the country.

The Child & Parent Rights Campaign is a non-partisan, non-profit public interest law firm whose mission is to defend parental rights and protect children’s well-being against the harmful impacts of gender identity ideology.

The transgender ideology has evolved beyond the court of public opinion and into the court of law. With your support, we can fight and win cases like this one in state and federal courts, defeating this monster from its head, which will set legal precedents that can collapse systemic tentacles that have spread into our government, education, medical, media - even religious institutions.

The case of this immigrant family has national implications because it stands at the crossroads of parents’ fundamental right to protect and raise their child in accordance with the truth and the nationwide advance of gender identity ideology. 

Please consider donating to this case AND helping us spread the word by sharing this story on social media.

Thank you!


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

God bless you Vernadette!

FJ
$ 25.00 USD
19 days ago

PTL

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
26 days ago

Mary Weller
$ 40.00 USD
29 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Mary Weller
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5000.00 USD
2 months ago

This is such a worthy cause because we know this is happening to other families

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Helen Spiegel lee
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you so much for helping these families devastated by this ideology

Mary Weller
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for fighting for the children. God bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
3 months ago

James Sullivan
$ 5000.00 USD
3 months ago

Carol Lawrence
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Martha
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Darla Tarpinian
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo