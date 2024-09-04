LIVER UPDATE-PLEASE READ ENTIRE CAMPAIGN MESSAGE

URGENT UPDATE OCTOBER 16, 2024 - I still have yet to hear good news from the transplant center. I am losing the battle with my insurance company who have denied paying for the transplant. My liver doctor told me yesterday that I am now in a "life or death" situation and must get on that list.

I throw up throughout every day and eat like a bird. I have to go to the hospital all the time and get the fluid drained from my abdomen (paracentesis) because my liver is not working. So far this year (2024), I have had 26 Paracentesis procedures totaling 82 liters drained. I have lost 115 pounds in 5 months this year and I am very weak, can't balance to walk (so I am a fall risk) and when my creatinine and ammonia levels rise - I am useless to myself and others. The wait list is so long and I have to wait until someone dies, is an organ donor, and compatible with my blood type AND is in the United Sates. I am so tired and weak. If there is anyone that would consider giving me a piece of you liver and you are under 55, with O+ compatible blood type (O Positive OR O Negative), I would forever be grateful. I am associated with the Methodist Medical Transplant Center in Houston, TX. Anyone who doubts that what I am saying is true can call my liver doctor's office (Dr. Victor Ankoma-Sey) at 713-799-8300.