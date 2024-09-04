LIVER UPDATE-PLEASE READ ENTIRE CAMPAIGN MESSAGE

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $1,000
Campaign funds will be received by Kasondra Fehr
URGENT UPDATE OCTOBER 16, 2024 - I still have yet to hear good news from the transplant center. I am losing the battle with my insurance company who have denied paying for the transplant. My liver doctor told me yesterday that I am now in a "life or death" situation and must get on that list.
I throw up throughout every day and eat like a bird. I have to go to the hospital all the time and get the fluid drained from my abdomen (paracentesis) because my liver is not working. So far this year (2024), I have had 26 Paracentesis procedures totaling 82 liters drained. I have lost 115 pounds in 5 months this year and I am very weak, can't balance to walk (so I am a fall risk) and when my creatinine and ammonia levels rise - I am useless to myself and others. The wait list is so long and I have to wait until someone dies, is an organ donor, and compatible with my blood type AND is in the United Sates. I am so tired and weak. If there is anyone that would consider giving me a piece of you liver and you are under 55, with O+ compatible blood type (O Positive OR O Negative), I would forever be grateful. I am associated with the Methodist Medical Transplant Center in Houston, TX. Anyone who doubts that what I am saying is true can call my liver doctor's office (Dr. Victor Ankoma-Sey) at 713-799-8300.
Any campaign donation amount would be appreciated as my health bills are exponential. It’s not like kidneys. If you get a piece of a healthy liver, it will grow! The donator liver will also grow back to full size. The risks of the donor are minimal and rare and the recovery time is fast with only the night of the surgery (being in the hospital) and then 4 days at home to rest (with light duties only) Thanks for reading.
Prayers are with you Kas.
You are so loved Kasondra, praying for God’s peace to surround & comfort you; for His wisdom to be with you in all things. ISAIAH 41:13: "For I, the LORD your God, hold your right hand; it is I who say to you, 'Do not fear, I will help you'"; PROVERBS 3/5-6 Trust in the a lord with all your heart, lean not on your own understanding. Acknowledge Him in all your ways and he will direct your path.
December 31st, 2024
Today is December 31st, 2004 and I’m praying for a miracle. I had my last paracentesis of 2024 yesterday. The Methodist Hospital drained a total of 116.31 liters from me over 37 visits this year.
On January 9th, 2025, I will be going through robust testing to give me a better understanding of what comes next and when I can expect to pass away. However, I don’t fear death as being on this earth is a gift but the real reward is in heaven. God has a plan for me and I trust him. My cousin Kim has really brought me closer with God and I appreciate every word she shares.
Starting tomorrow, the clock resets on insurance so it will be an expensive month. Each paracentesis costs $7,900 on the plan my husband is on from his work.
My symptoms are out of control at this point. I have severe migraines every day that last the majority of the day. I have broken ribs from falling down all the time. Both of my lower legs are swollen to the size of The Hulk and I barely sleep anymore.
The greatest gift that I could receive this week is a donor liver.
